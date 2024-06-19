Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reuniting for New Crime Thriller

The Good Will Hunting duo will reunite onscreen again, following last year's success with the Affleck-directed Air.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are set to share the screen again in the forthcoming crime thriller RIP. It's the latest in a series of collaborations for the pair, who got famous together with Good Will Hunting but have rarely appeared onscreen together in recent years. After a long-awaited reunion in Air last year, they're back at it again -- just as Ben's brother Casey Affleck and Damon will reunite in their planned Doug Liman buddy comedy The Instigators. RIP is set to be directed by Joe Carnahan, so it's hard to argue that the pair aren't working with some of the best filmmakers in the business.

Affleck recently started production on The Accountant 2, which will reteam him with co-star Jon Bernthal and filmmaker Gavin O'Connor. The Hollywood Reporter notes that RIP and The Instigators are coming via Artists Equity, Affleck and Damon's new banner that was established with a mission statement to share the profits from movies more evenly with more members of the production crew.

Other upcoming Artists Equity movies include the Lionsgate drama Small Things Like These, which stars Cillian Murphy and premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. They're also producing The Accountant and the upcoming Jennifer Lopez title Unstoppable.

There are no known details about the story, or other cast members, for RIP. The project is expected to film in the fall.

Carnahan, the filmmaker behind Boss Level and The Grey, attached to direct and write the script. He will work on the film after completing his Zachary Levi movie Not Without Hope, which is currently in post-production.

News recently broke that Damon and Affleck are working together with Netflix for the kidnapping thriller, Animals.

According to the report, Damon is set to star in the project with Affleck directing. Connor McIntyre wrote the script with revisions by Billy Ray. Animals is set to be produced by Affleck and Damon in addition to Dani Bernfeld of Artists Equity, and Brad Weston and Collin Creighton of MakeReady, who developed the film with Fifth Season. Artists Equity's Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran are acting as executive producers alongside Fifth Season. Not much is known about the film aside from centering on a kidnapping.