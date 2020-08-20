The Flash Director Explains Why Ben Affleck Is a Great Batman

The Flash‘s director explained why Ben Affleck is a great Batman. With DC FanDome on the horizon this weekend, the publisher shocked the Internet by announcing Batfleck was returning for The Flash. Fans of the DCEU were overjoyed by the news. Numerous social media users weighed in on why bringing the star back made so much sense. From the sounds of Andy Muschietti’s comments to Vanity Fair, it just makes a ton of sense why they chose this specific Batman to join the fray along with the growing list of former actors who previously played the character. Things should get even more interesting on Saturday when FanDome kicks off.

“His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he’s also very vulnerable,” Muschietti explained in an interview. “He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

Affleck himself has alluded to that vulnerability being a big reason why he decided to put on the cape and cowl in a previous interview.

“Zack told me he basically wanted to do the tone of The Dark Knight Frank Miller series. Where he’s older, he’s kind of broken down and more vulnerable and I thought that was a really interesting approach to Batman,” he recalled. “As a guy who is vulnerable, as a guy who aches when he gets up in the morning, as a guy who feels a lot of psychological torment, I thought was a really interesting approach to playing a hero and that is what we wanted to do.”

Until this stint in comic book films, he never quite realized how much passion the fanbases had for these characters. The Batman actor told GQ about how blown away he was.

“I don’t think I even realized how iconic the character was until I took the job, and then that was a big story,” Affleck said. “And it happened at the time when the internet was expanding into the movie business into kind of a different way… the fan sites and the relationships with the fans, and the studios, and the comic book creators and stuff was changing and evolving.”

