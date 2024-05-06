Godzilla x Kong Now Ranked the Second Top-Grossing MonsterVerse Movie

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been taking over the box office around the world, and the newest update has clinched its spot as the currently second highest grossing film in the MonsterVerse! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been doing very well for itself ever since it first hit theaters earlier this Spring, and that success has only continued even further thanks to its release across international territories. Still making bank at the box office as of this latest weekend, it turns out that it's now become one of the most successful MonsterVerse releases yet and might even go on to be the most successful.

According to the newest update from Box Office Mojo, the current international box office total for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now up to an estimated $358,800,000 million, bringing the current worldwide estimated total to $546,867,009 million USD. This makes it second to Kong: Skull Island (which is currently on $568,652,812 million USD) and surpassing Godzilla 2014's $524,976,069 million USD. There's a chance that Godzilla x Kong will surpass this total to become the highest grossing MonsterVerse film before long if this success continues.

(Photo: Legendary / Warner Bros. Discovery)

MonsterVerse Box Office Totals, Ranked

The current worldwide box office totals for the MonsterVerse films break down as such:

Kong: Skull Island – $568,652,812 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $546,867,009 Godzilla – $524,976,069 Godzilla vs. Kong – $470,116,094 Godzilla: King of the Monsters – $387,300,138

Directed by Adam Wingard (who returns from Godzilla vs. Kong) with Simon Barrett writing the script, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be available for purchase on digital platforms beginning on May 14th. As for what to expect from the story of this newest entry in the Monsterverse, Legendary Entertainment teases what to expect from the new film as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."