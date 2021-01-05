Ben Affleck Reportedly Working On Writing His Next Movie

✖

Ben Affleck is said to be working on his next movie at the moment, as the actor is essentially hunkering down to knock out a script. Affleck recently went back to work with Zack Snyder to complete the original Justice League director's vision for the movie for a release on HBO Max and will soon be putting on the DC Comics cape and cowl for the upcoming The Flash movie. However, Affleck has long enjoyed making his own original films and it seems he is cracking away at his next effort (when he is not being spotted carrying loads of Dunkin' Donuts into the house).

"Ben's been quiet lately' after returning home from filming reshoots of Deep Water in New Orleans," a source told US Weekly. "He's been working on writing his next movie since October." As for Affleck personally, he is doing well after a difficult couple of years for personal reasons. "They are doing good," a source told US Weekly of Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas in November. "They are focused on Ben's kids, work, making time for dates and just enjoying each other."

Affleck's upcoming credits include Ghost Army which he is directing, The Last Duel which he is writing, and the TV movie Thirst which he is executive producing. He is set to star in Deep Water, The Last Duel, and Zack Snyder's Justice League, with Ghost Army, The flash, Witness For The Prosecution, an Accountant sequel, and Hypnotic roles all in the coming years.

Most recently, Affleck appeared in The Way Back, a movie which hit theaters just before the coronavirus pandemic forced theaters to close their doors.

Affeck's next movie which he is writing right now does not yet have a release date. For now, fans of his can look forward to the actor playing Batman in Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max in early 2021.