Justice League: Ben Affleck Confirmed to Shoot New Batman Scenes for Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder's Justice League AKA the Snyder Cut is finally coming to HBO Max next year, and we've been slowly learning more and more about the highly-anticipated revamp. We're stoked about the new trailer that's coming next week and we just learned that the current reshoots will add up to less footage than we initially expected. At the end of last month, it was reported that Ben Affleck was one of the actors who began filming the reshoots and a recent interview with Zack Snyder gives more details into the return of Batfleck. While chatting with Beyond the Trailer, the director talked about Affleck putting back on the famous suit.

"I think he forgot how uncomfortable it is, but that's fine. He was incredibly gracious and again it's funny how they just [snaps fingers]," Snyder shared. "A couple of the costumes, y'know, have been in archives for a while... They were all over the place, in museums and stuff and we had to tear 'em out of there. Y'know, I think one of the cowls was put on and just kind of like ripped in half."

This probably will not be the last time Affleck steps back into the role of Batman. The actor is also expected to appear in the upcoming The Flash movie. The movie's director, Andy Muschietti, recently spoke about Affleck's return.

"His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he's also very vulnerable," Andy explained. "He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance."

Andy Muschietti added, "He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will also star Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, and Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut in 2021 exclusively on HBO Max.