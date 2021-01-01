Ben Affleck's Viral Dunkin Donuts Photo Perfectly Sums Up 2020

Fans are saying that Ben Affleck’s funny Dunkin Donuts photo perfectly sums up 2020. This morning images of the Batman actor were circling on Twitter. A beleaguered Affleck was just trying to get some munchkin donut holes and iced coffee this morning. However, paparazzi captured his frustration at trying to pick it all up outside of his house. Eventually, like most of us, he ends up dropping the entire thing. With that look of resignation on the face of the DC movie star, a lot of people saw a vehicle to express their own disappointment with how things have been rolling so far. Contactless delivery is a major part of life for a bunch of people now. Sometimes it feels like you have to juggle a number of responsibilities and eventually they’ll all end up laying on the sidewalk in disarray. Check out some of the posts down below:

He gave us one last gem for 2020 that’s love pic.twitter.com/mCCH0AieMz — The Hungry Boy (@The_SummerMan) December 31, 2020

Andy Muscietti, director of The Flash, thinks that Affleck’s Batman is just delightful. He told fans why he loved him so much during DC FanDome. “His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he’s also very vulnerable,” Muschietti noted. “He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

“He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in,” he also said.

What are you hoping for with the New Year? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions below: