Ben Affleck's Air Gets Prime Video Release Date

The accomplished filmmaking team of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunited for this year's Air, the story of how Nike enlisted Michael Jordan to endorse their new line of basketball shoes, a movie that has become one of the best-reviewed films of 2023, sitting at 92% positive reviews from nearly 300 critics. Whether you missed out on the chance to see the film in theaters or merely want to revisit it from the comfort of your own home, the Affleck-directed Air is set to hit Prime Video next week. Air will make its global premiere on Prime Video on May 12th.

Per press release, "Today, it was announced that Ben Affleck's Air, from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Mandalay Pictures, and the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity, will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning May 12th in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Following its global theatrical release, Air becomes the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members across the globe enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

"Air has been praised by audiences and critics alike, currently boasting a 92% 'Certified Fresh' Tomatometer rating and a 98% verified audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 'A' CinemaScore.

"From award-winning director Ben Affleck, Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

"Matt Damon plays maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, and Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, among others.

"This marks the first time Ben Affleck has directed a feature film starring Matt Damon. With a script penned by Alex Convery, Air is produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Affleck, Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber, and Jason Michael Berman. Executive producers include Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Drew Vinton, John Graham, Peter E. Strauss, and Jordan Moldo.

"The film's unforgettable soundtrack of '80s hits -- from Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, REO Speedwagon, The Clash, Night Ranger, Dire Straits, The Alan Parsons Project, Squeeze, and many more -- is available now digitally by Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment.

"Prime Members can watch Air on Prime Video on all Fire TV devices-just say, 'Alexa, play Air on Prime Video.' And starting this Friday, May 5th, Fire TV customers will get an exclusive look at the making of Air with the full cast -- look for it right on the Fire TV Home screen."

