Black Friday 2023: Best Movie Deals Under $10
Black Friday 2023: Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and more hit movies are on sale for $10 and below.
Retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart may be phasing out physical media, but collectors can still get in on Black Friday deals on 4K UHD and Blu-ray discs — without stepping foot into a store. Some of the biggest blockbuster movies of the year — including Nintendo and Illumination's animated smash hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the live-action Barbie, and Fast & Furious sequel Fast X — are discounted as low as $10 as part of Amazon's early Black Friday sale. Movie buffs can also build their disc collections with discounts on such recent favorites as Top Gun: Maverick, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, John Wick: Chapter 4, and many more.
For movie buyers everywhere, we've rounded up the best Black Friday deals to shop at Amazon now — all priced $10 or less. (For even more discounts, check out our guide to the best Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals to save on video games, electronics, toys, collectibles, appliances, and more.)
Barbie: $10
Unbox the highest-grossing movie of the year at home: the Barbie Blu-ray edition is just $10 on Amazon, while the DVD version is discounted to $8. Barbie 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD are all included in Amazon's "get 3 for the price of 2" sale, a limited-time offer on over 1000 qualifying items from movies, music, books, toys, and more.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: $10
Game on: you can score the No. 2 movie of the year for $10 (on 4K or Blu-ray) or $8.99 (on DVD) here at Amazon. All versions of The Super Mario Bros. Movie are included as part of Amazon's "get 3 for the price of 2" sale.
Top Gun: Maverick: $10
Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, soared to nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office in 2022. The high-flying blockbuster is available to own on 4K Blu-ray or Blu-ray for $10 here on Amazon.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: $10
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolled out in theaters over the summer, and the action-packed blockbuster teaming Optimus Prime and the Autobots with the mighty Maximals is discounted to just $10 for the 4K version here at Amazon.
Fast X: $10
Be fast or be furious: Fast X — the latest chapter in the Fast and the Furious Saga, starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and Brie Larson — is priced at $10 for the 4K UHD and Blu-ray versions here on Amazon.
John Wick: Chapter 4: $10
Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the assassin action hero in John Wick: Chapter 4, which can be yours 4-ever. The Blu-ray edition is on sale for $10 here at Amazon.
Creed III: $10 and Below
A knockout sequel directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan as boxer Adonis Creed, get a ringside seat to Creed III with the 4K Blu-ray ($10), the standard edition Blu-ray ($7.99), or the DVD ($6.99) here on Amazon and here at Walmart.
The Batman: $10 and Below
Holy savings, Batman! DC's The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight detective, is available on 4K UHD ($9.99) or on Blu-ray and DVD ($6.99 each) here at Amazon.
Black Adam: $10
The hierarchy of power in the Black Friday-verse is about to change. If you're looking for another DC deal, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is currently available on 4K UHD ($10), Blu-ray ($7.99), and DVD ($6.99) here on Amazon.
Christmas Classics: $10
It's the most wonderful time of the year to save on classic Christmas movies. Amazon shoppers can unwrap A Christmas Story (1983), National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989), Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), and Elf (2003) on 4K UHD for $10 each on Amazon. Also available as part of the sale are the classic Rankin/Bass specials Frosty the Snowman (1969) and Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (1970) for $10 each.