Black Friday 2023: Best Movie Deals Under $10

Black Friday 2023: Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and more hit movies are on sale for $10 and below.

By Cameron Bonomolo

Retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart may be phasing out physical media, but collectors can still get in on Black Friday deals on 4K UHD and Blu-ray discs — without stepping foot into a store. Some of the biggest blockbuster movies of the year — including Nintendo and Illumination's animated smash hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the live-action Barbie, and Fast & Furious sequel Fast X — are discounted as low as $10 as part of Amazon's early Black Friday sale. Movie buffs can also build their disc collections with discounts on such recent favorites as Top Gun: MaverickTransformers: Rise of the BeastsJohn Wick: Chapter 4, and many more. 

For movie buyers everywhere, we've rounded up the best Black Friday deals to shop at Amazon now — all priced $10 or less. (For even more discounts, check out our guide to the best Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals to save on video games, electronics, toys, collectibles, appliances, and more.)

Barbie: $10

barbie-movie-bluray.jpg

Unbox the highest-grossing movie of the year at home: the Barbie Blu-ray edition is just $10 on Amazon, while the DVD version is discounted to $8. Barbie 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD are all included in Amazon's "get 3 for the price of 2" sale, a limited-time offer on over 1000 qualifying items from movies, music, books, toys, and more.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: $10

the-super-mario-bros-movie-4k-blu-ray.jpg

Game on: you can score the No. 2 movie of the year for $10 (on 4K or Blu-ray) or $8.99 (on DVD) here at Amazon. All versions of The Super Mario Bros. Movie are included as part of Amazon's "get 3 for the price of 2" sale.

Top Gun: Maverick: $10

top-gun-maverick-4k-bluray.jpg

Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, soared to nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office in 2022. The high-flying blockbuster is available to own on 4K Blu-ray or Blu-ray for $10 here on Amazon.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: $10

transformers-rise-of-the-beasts-4k.jpg

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolled out in theaters over the summer, and the action-packed blockbuster teaming Optimus Prime and the Autobots with the mighty Maximals is discounted to just $10 for the 4K version here at Amazon.

Fast X: $10

fast-x-4k.jpg

Be fast or be furious: Fast X — the latest chapter in the Fast and the Furious Saga, starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and Brie Larson — is priced at $10 for the 4K UHD and Blu-ray versions here on Amazon.

John Wick: Chapter 4: $10

john-wick-4-bluray.jpg

Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the assassin action hero in John Wick: Chapter 4, which can be yours 4-ever. The Blu-ray edition is on sale for $10 here at Amazon.

Creed III: $10 and Below

creed-iii-4k.jpg

A knockout sequel directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan as boxer Adonis Creed, get a ringside seat to Creed III with the 4K Blu-ray ($10), the standard edition Blu-ray ($7.99), or the DVD ($6.99) here on Amazon and here at Walmart.

The Batman: $10 and Below

the-batman-4k.jpg

Holy savings, Batman! DC's The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight detective, is available on 4K UHD ($9.99) or on Blu-ray and DVD ($6.99 each) here at Amazon.

Black Adam: $10

black-adam-4k.jpg

The hierarchy of power in the Black Friday-verse is about to change. If you're looking for another DC deal, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is currently available on 4K UHD ($10), Blu-ray ($7.99), and DVD ($6.99) here on Amazon.

Christmas Classics: $10

christmas-story-4k-christmas-vacation-4k-elf-4k.png

It's the most wonderful time of the year to save on classic Christmas movies. Amazon shoppers can unwrap A Christmas Story (1983), National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989), Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), and Elf (2003) on 4K UHD for $10 each on Amazon. Also available as part of the sale are the classic Rankin/Bass specials Frosty the Snowman (1969) and Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (1970) for $10 each.

