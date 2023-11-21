Retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart may be phasing out physical media, but collectors can still get in on Black Friday deals on 4K UHD and Blu-ray discs — without stepping foot into a store. Some of the biggest blockbuster movies of the year — including Nintendo and Illumination's animated smash hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the live-action Barbie, and Fast & Furious sequel Fast X — are discounted as low as $10 as part of Amazon's early Black Friday sale. Movie buffs can also build their disc collections with discounts on such recent favorites as Top Gun: Maverick, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, John Wick: Chapter 4, and many more. For movie buyers everywhere, we've rounded up the best Black Friday deals to shop at Amazon now — all priced $10 or less. (For even more discounts, check out our guide to the best Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals to save on video games, electronics, toys, collectibles, appliances, and more.)

Barbie: $10 Unbox the highest-grossing movie of the year at home: the Barbie Blu-ray edition is just $10 on Amazon, while the DVD version is discounted to $8. Barbie 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD are all included in Amazon's "get 3 for the price of 2" sale, a limited-time offer on over 1000 qualifying items from movies, music, books, toys, and more. prevnext

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: $10 Game on: you can score the No. 2 movie of the year for $10 (on 4K or Blu-ray) or $8.99 (on DVD) here at Amazon. All versions of The Super Mario Bros. Movie are included as part of Amazon's "get 3 for the price of 2" sale. prevnext

Top Gun: Maverick: $10 Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, soared to nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office in 2022. The high-flying blockbuster is available to own on 4K Blu-ray or Blu-ray for $10 here on Amazon. prevnext

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: $10 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolled out in theaters over the summer, and the action-packed blockbuster teaming Optimus Prime and the Autobots with the mighty Maximals is discounted to just $10 for the 4K version here at Amazon. prevnext

Fast X: $10 Be fast or be furious: Fast X — the latest chapter in the Fast and the Furious Saga, starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and Brie Larson — is priced at $10 for the 4K UHD and Blu-ray versions here on Amazon. prevnext

John Wick: Chapter 4: $10 Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the assassin action hero in John Wick: Chapter 4, which can be yours 4-ever. The Blu-ray edition is on sale for $10 here at Amazon. prevnext

Creed III: $10 and Below A knockout sequel directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan as boxer Adonis Creed, get a ringside seat to Creed III with the 4K Blu-ray ($10), the standard edition Blu-ray ($7.99), or the DVD ($6.99) here on Amazon and here at Walmart. prevnext

The Batman: $10 and Below Holy savings, Batman! DC's The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight detective, is available on 4K UHD ($9.99) or on Blu-ray and DVD ($6.99 each) here at Amazon. prevnext