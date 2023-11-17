Hasbro Marvel, G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Power Rangers Amazon Black Friday Sale Is Live

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday 2023 is happening throughout the month of November, and Amazon kicked off their promotions today, November 17th. If you're looking for deals on action figures, Hasbro has launched massive deals on their Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified, Transformers, and Power Rangers lineups on Amazon with discounts as high as 50% off. Unfortunately, these are Lightning Deals, so once they are fully claimed they're gone for good. That said, you'll want to jump on the following links quickly.

If you miss out on the Amazon deals, make sure to check out the alternative B1G1 50% off sale on Hasbro action figures below.

Entertainment Earth has a buy 1, get 1 50% off deal going on in-stock action figures that includes over 400 figures in the Hasbro category alone. Star Wars The Black Series, Vintage Collection, Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified figures are all eligible. There are also over 200 items in the McFarlane Toys category, which includes plenty of figures in their DC Multiverse lineup. We've compiled some links and details below that you'll find useful to make the most of the sale.

First off, keep in mind that free US shipping is triggered at Entertainment Earth on orders over $79 with the code FALLFREE79 at checkout. You'll need to cross that threshold to truly benefit from the deal. Second, figures can be added or removed at any time as they arrive and sell out. Again, all of these items are in-stock and ready to ship, so you'll have them in time for holiday gift giving.

We've picked a handful of standout deals from the B1G1 sale below to help get you started. If you're a collector, pay special attention to the case bundles to maximize the savings (and potentially sell the extras on eBay for a profit).

McFarlane Toys Deals:

Hasbro Deals: