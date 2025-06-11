The 10 Best Fantasy Movies on Prime Video You Didn’t Know Were Streaming

The fantasy genre is chock-full of movies set in interesting worlds and full of fascinating characters. The ability to travel to a place so unlike the real world is so enticing that series like Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings have become worldwide phenomena. There are theme parks and real locations built in their honor, and people travel from all over the world to celebrate the properties that help them feel like magic is real. However, Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings aren’t the only fantasy movies worth watching. In fact, every streaming service houses an extensive catalog of fantasy titles.

Rather than visiting Netflix or Hulu, Prime Video is one of the best places for fantasy lovers to congregate. The platform has access to many classics of the genre, as well as some titles a lot of people may not even realize are available to stream.

1) The Man From Earth

A good number of people associate fantasy with knights and dragons, but there’s so much more to the genre. The Man From Earth follows a man who claims to be thousands of years old as he tells the story of his life to a group of colleagues. They have a hard time wrapping their head around the whole thing, and at the end, they have to decide for themselves whether the tale is fact or fiction.

2) Millennium Actress

The popular Japanese animated film Millennium Actress focuses on a retired performer who looks back on her life and her time working with Ginei film studio. She shares her stories through the lens of an interview, but the flashbacks feature all sorts of fantastic elements. There’s so much to take in during Millennium Actress that it may take a few watches to fully understand.

3) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Shrek franchise is so successful that one of its breakout characters, Puss in Boots, already has two feature films. His second solo outing is as good as any other installment in the series, forcing the titular cat to come face-to-face with the one thing he truly fears: Death. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish‘s unique animation alone makes it worth the effort it takes to open the Prime Video app and hit play.

4) Masters of the Universe

Despite getting awful reviews upon release, 1987’s Masters of the Universe has built a cult following. The movie, based on the popular Mattel toy franchise, sees He-Man, played by Dolph Lundgren, travel to Earth to battle his arch-enemy, Skeletor. Sure, Masters of the Universe is a campy ’80s movie, but its short run time ensures it doesn’t overstay its welcome as it brings the characters from Eternia to life.

5) The Last Witch Hunter

The Fast & Furious films are basically fantasy projects, so it’s no surprise that Vin Diesel has experience with the genre. The Last Witch Hunter is based on his character from a Dungeons & Dragons campaign, Melkor, who hunts down witches. He has beef with the Queen of Witches because, hundreds of years ago, she cursed him with immortality, which may not bother him that much since a sequel to the movie is in development.

6) Labyrinth

Labyrinth features David Bowie at the height of his powers. In the film, he plays the evil Goblin King, who captures a baby boy named Toby after his sister, Sarah, wishes for him to disappear. To get her brother back, Sarah must travel to a magical world and make friends with all kinds of different creatures, all created by the incomparable Jim Henson.

7) Highlander

Before The Lord of the Rings was the premier fantasy battle between good and evil on the big screen, Highlander held the title. It focuses on the centuries-long conflict between immortal beings who are all vying for a mysterious Prize. There’s never been a better time to watch Highlander, as a reboot is in the works with Henry Cavill in the lead role.

8) Jabberwocky

It’s nice when a fantasy movie doesn’t take itself all that seriously. Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a great example, as it introduces comedy to the story of King Arthur. The movie’s co-director, Terry Gilliam, tries to catch lightning in a bottle a second time with Jabberwocky, which follows Denis, a young man who finds himself searching for a dragon. While critics weren’t kind to Gilliam’s solo directorial debut, it still has a lot of great slapstick comedy.

9) Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

There are few movies with as much star power as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. It features Dick Van Dyke at the height of his powers, as well as Sally Ann Howes and Lionel Jeffries. With Ken Hughes behind the camera, telling the story of an inventor who builds a magical car for his children, it’s easy to see why Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is considered a classic.

10) Memories (1995)

Prime Video is home to another Japanese animated movie, Memories, which is every bit as good as Millennium Actress. What Memories has over its counterpart is that it tells three different stories, all based on manga short stories. Memories‘ first section, Magnetic Rose, gets a lot of the attention, but Cannon Fodder has just as much going for it, following a family that knows nothing but war.

Have you seen of the movies on this list? Which one are you going to check out the next time you visit Prime Video? Let us know in the comments below!