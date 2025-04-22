Sinners: Ryan Coogler Took Direct Inspiration From Puss in Boots for His New Vampire Movie

Sinners has introduced audiences to a world in which vampires are very real. Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler delivers an action-packed adventure that has kept audiences on the edge of their seats with a frightening setup. The film stars Michael B. Jordan as a couple of twin brothers, and it takes inspiration from one of the most acclaimed animated stories in recent years. Sinners needed to turn the vampire Remmick (Jack O’Connell) into a terrifying antagonist. And for Ryan Coogler, there was only one way to turn his character into a villain audiences wouldn’t forget. And it all comes down to the Wolf from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

The Shrek hero, voiced by Antonio Banderas, faced the toughest challenge of his nine lives in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The movie (directed by Joel Crawford) saw Puss being chased down by a menacing Wolf. Throughout the sequel, it was established that there was a secret the Wolf was hiding. The massive reveal arrived when the villain stated that he was Death itself, looking for Puss in Boots after the cat had already spent his nine lives. There was no way to escape from the villain, but thankfully for Puss in Boots and his friends, a recently discovered Wishing Star was the key to ensuring his survival.

How Was the Wolf an Inspiration for Sinners?

Ryan Coogler was a recent guest during an episode of the Get Rec’d podcast, where the director was happy to let audiences know what they can expect from Sinners. The filmmaker was talking about some of the inspirations behind the movie, in which twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Jordan) will have to confront a town full of violent vampires. Here’s what Coogler had to say regarding how the villain from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish worked as an inspiration for the villain of his own movie: “Think about the villain. Think about his defining features. Think about his demeanor.” One feature Remmick shares with the killer animated Wolf will be the glowing red eyes that will haunt his victims.

Another aspect of the Wolf seen in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish that impressed audiences was his ominous presence: the villain appeared when Antonio Banderas’ protagonist least expected him to, shocking Puss in Boots (and the audience) by merely whistling a tune. Sinners’ audiences can discover how Remmick has inherited the Wolf’s stalking pattern. While Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Sinners are two very different movies, it’s refreshing to see the Warner Bros. production taking inspiration from unexpected places.

Remmick is a New Ryan Coogler Villain

Sinners will introduce Smoke and Stack, the two siblings portrayed by Michael B. Jordan, who left their hometown a long time ago. Life will send the brothers back to the place where they grew up, but when they expect to find familiar faces waiting to greet them, they will also find that an evil presence has taken over their beloved home. That’s when the movie introduces the unpredictable vampire antagonist played by Jack O’Connell. Remmick won’t care about the fact that Smoke and Stack are making their way back home: the vampire is focused on gaining more power with every bloodthirsty creature he turns.

Ryan Coogler has once again introduced a compelling antagonist to cinema with Sinners. Throughout the course of his career, the director has depicted villains who believe they’re in the right, to the point that they can often convince members of the audience that they might be.. Killmonger was passionately devoted to his cause and his people in the first Black Panther movie; so was Namor (Tenoch Huerta) when he made his way to Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Could Sinners paint Remmick in a similar light before he slashes through the village with his fellow vampires? It seems to be how Ryan Coogler enjoys writing his antagonists – even the ones inspired by cartoons.

Sinners is now playing in theaters, IMAX, and 70mm.