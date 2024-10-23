Monty Python Catalog Gets a New Streaming Home

Shout! Studios today announced that they have reached a deal to license exclusive U.S. and Canadian distribution rights — including AVOD, SVOD, Broadcast, Theatrical and Non-Theatrical distribution rights — for over a dozen movies, specials, and TV series by the celebrated comedy troupe Monty Python. The deal, which includes Monty Python’s Flying Circus, Monty Python’s Life of Brian, and Monty Python and the Holy Grail, comes just as Holy Grail is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.

Given Shout’s business plan, it seems likely they will mount a new special edition Blu-ray of Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

“Since the earliest days of the company, Shout has been dedicated to celebrating the best entertainment that pop culture has to offer and has sought to be a trusted home for beloved films and series,” said Shout’s CEO Garson Foos. “Iconic and iconoclastic, Monty Python has long been at the top of that list. We are fans first and foremost, and the timeless quality of the brand lends itself to a wide range of opportunities.”

“It’s difficult to describe the place that Monty Python holds in the hearts of generations of comedy lovers without using a word the Pythons would mock: sacred,” added Shout SVP of Acquisitions & Originals Jordan Fields. “Their body of work is still the standard by which silly, sophisticated, cinematic satire is measured. Shout! scored its own holy grail, and it is Monty Python.”

According to Shout’s announcement, the planned AVOD distribution rollout for Monty Python includes Shout! TV, the streaming service operated by Shout! Studios. One hallmark of Shout! TV channels is engaging fan events like marathons, viewing events, celebrations, and more.

Monty Python was formed in 1969 by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin, most of whom have also gone on to have very successful careers post-Python. Their comedy became one of the defining pop culture forces of the 1970s, with the sketch show Monty Python’s Flying Circus inspiring generations of comedians. Flying Circus remains one of the most beloved and acclaimed British TV series of all time. Monty Python and the Holy Grail was a huge hit in theaters, earning the biggest gross of any British movie at the box office in 1975. It has gone on to become a comedy touchstone around the world, one of the most beloved and rewatched comedies in the history of film.

Titles Included In The Shout! Studios Monty Python Agreement:

Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go

The Meaning of Monty Python

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Monty Python Conquers America

Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Monty Python: Before The Flying Circus

Monty Python Live at Aspen

Monty Python Live at The Hollywood Bowl

Parrot Sketch Not Included – 20 Years of Monty Python

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python: Almost The Truth – The Lawyer’s Cut

Monty Python’s Best Bits (Mostly)

Monty Python’s Personal Best