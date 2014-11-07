Big Hero 6 Live-Action Debut In MCU Debunked

✖

Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I do indeed have some. An earlier report stated that characters from Big Hero 6 would be making the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and as you might expect, that got fans quite excited about the various team-ups that could happen as a result. The report said that Baymax and Hiro were probably the characters that would pop up first, but no specific movie was given. Now a report by Variety is squashing that theory, coming out and saying clearly that Big Hero 6 characters are not set to debut in the MCU.

Variety confirmed with a source at the studio, who said the Big Hero 6 are currently not set to make live-action debuts within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's clearly a bummer for some, but the good news is that Disney does have plans for the crew of lovable heroes.

At the Disney Investor Day, Disney announced the Baymax! series for Disney+, but we don't have a date or even a plot for the series, other than it will focus on Baymax of course.

Big Hero 6 released in 2009 and has become a fan favorite, but nothing's been done with it on the movie side since that previous film. Disney did release a Big Hero 6 animated series that just ended this month, and with the new series confirmation, they seem to be high on the concept and characters. That said, we're not sure if the Disney+ series will bring back all of the characters or just focus on Baymax, but we'll keep you posted.

Baymax is someone we would love to see in the MCU and would make for amazing comic relief while also delivering big action. You could stick him in just about anything, and if it was the team as a whole, it would be interesting to see what they could do in live-action.

For now though it doesn't seem to be happening, but you can find the official description for the animated series below.

"The adventure continues for 14-year-old tech genius Hiro and his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax. If dealing with the academic pressure of being the new kid at the prestigious San Fransokyo Institute of Technology weren't enough, it’s off campus where things really get tricky. Hiro and Baymax, along with their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred, unite to form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6, protecting their city from a colorful array of scientifically-enhanced villains intent on creating chaos and mayhem!"

Are you bummed Big Hero 6 isn't headed to the MCU? Let us know in the comments!