Three of the Biggest Animated Movies Ever Return to Netflix

Netflix subscribers now have the chance to watch some of the best animated movies of all time. After departing the streaming giant earlier this year, three beloved Illumination films are once again climbing the Netflix charts after rejoining the platform this month. The blockbuster movies, all part of the highest-grossing animated franchise ever, returned to Netflix as part of the streamer’s August 2025 arrivals, which also saw the additions of other hits including Journey to the Center of the Earth and Megamind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The three films are all part of the Despicable Me franchise, which launched in 2010 and centers around supervillain-turned-secret agent Gru (Steve Carell), his adoptive daughters Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Elsie Fisher), and his yellow-colored Minions, voiced by a roster of stars led by Pierre Coffin. The film series’ first three installments – Despicable Me (2010), Despicable Me 2 (2013), and Minions (2015) – recently rejoined Netflix, where Despicable Me 4 (2024) is also available to stream.

The hilarious story got its start with Despicable Me, which saw Gru’s plans to steal the moon from the sky interrupted when the three girls he adopts for his evil plan steal his heart. The movie was a standout film of the year, earning an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score and grossing $543 million worldwide. It was followed three years later by Despicable Me 2, a film the delved deeper into Gru’s relationship with his adoptive daughters as he is recruited by a secret agency to fight evil.

With a $1.5 million global box office haul, Minions ranks as the seventh highest-grossing animated film of all time. Released in 2015 as the third entry into the Despicable Me franchise and the first to focus on the beloved yellow henchmen who speak Minionese, the film serves as an origin story of sorts and follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill.

Altogether, the Despicable Me franchise, which also includes Despicable Me 3 (2017), Despicable Me 4 (2024), Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022), and the upcoming Minions 3, has grossed $5.6 Billion, making it the highest-grossing animated franchise of all-time. Given those high box office totals, it’s no surprise that the return of three of those films to Netflix is coming with additional success. Despicable Me 2, Despicable Me, and Minions respectively rank in the fourth, fifth, and sixth spots on Netflix Kids’ Top 10 movies list. That list is led by KPop Demon Hunters, Hotel Transylvania, and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island in the top three spots, and rounded out by Megamind, Despicable Me 4, Journey to the Center of the Earth, and Boss Baby.

Netflix subscribers can watch Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Minions on Netflix now. Since Netflix’s streaming list changes monthly, with dozens of titles exiting every month, there’s no telling how long the three films will stick around, so you may want to watch them now before it’s too late.

This Week on Netflix

These three hit animated movies aren’t the only things coming to Netflix this month, with plenty of other huge titles still on the way. Here’s everything else that will be available for streaming through the rest of August on Netflix

August 8th

Stolen: Heist of the Century (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Antwerp, 2003. A gang of thieves rob the impenetrable Diamond Center. Who was behind one of the world’s biggest heists — and how did they pull it off?

August 10th

Marry Me

August 11th

Outlander: Season 7 Part 1

Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 3

August 12th

Final Draft (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Twenty-five athletes, most retired, compete to win 30M yen to launch their second career. Can they overcome tough physical and psychological challenges?

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedian Jim Jefferies unleashes his thoughts on tiny mustaches, straight-guy struggles and why acting doesn’t count as a real job.

August 13th

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

A new batch of singles in the UK search for love sight unseen. Who will make it from the pods, to living together, to all the way up the aisle?

Fixed — NETFLIX FILM

After learning he’s getting neutered, a dog has 24 hours to squeeze in one last balls-to-the-wall adventure with the boys in this raunchy adult comedy.

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

A resilient Indian spy must defeat his counterpart across the border in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage their nuclear program.

Songs From the Hole — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Songs from the Hole is an innovative documentary/visual album composed by JJ’88, a musician incarcerated at 15 and serving a life sentence.Told through first-person narration and lyrical journal entries, the film explores his identity and untangles the complex emotions stemming from his crime and the loss of his brother.

Young Millionaires (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Four teen friends in Marseille win the jackpot and see their peaceful lives spiral into chaos — who knew that being young and rich could be a nightmare?

August 14th

In the Mud (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Five women in a ruthless prison forge a unique bond after a near-death experience… until corruption and turf wars threaten to destroy them.

Miss Governor: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

As she tries to shine in politics, Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor must manage her zany family and overcome a boss who’s stuck in the past.

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

The Medicine Seller returns as the Edo harem faces a new crisis, with family feuds, inner turmoil and fiery envy igniting the birth of a raging spirit.

Quantum Leap: Seasons 1-2

August 15th

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (KR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary series reveals the harrowing tales of those who survived Korea’s gloomiest chapters, shedding a light on long-hidden truths.

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser is a three-part documentary series that takes an inside look at the making of the hit reality TV competition, exploring the good, the bad, and the complicated. Featuring interviews with former contestants, trainers, producers, and health professionals, the documentary examines the show’s approach to transformation, the support systems in place, and the unique challenges of filming reality television. The series explores how the experience shaped the lives of those involved with the show long after the cameras stopped rolling and invites viewers to reflect on the balance between entertainment and well-being, and what it truly means to pursue lasting change.

Night Always Comes — NETFLIX FILM

Facing eviction in a city her family can no longer afford, a woman plunges into a desperate and increasingly dangerous all-night search to raise $25,000.

August 16th

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

August 18th

CoComelon Lane: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The CoComelon Lane kids are back, exploring their world and embracing their imaginations on fun field trips to the airport, an apple orchard and more!

Extant: Seasons 1-2

August 19th

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Through never-before-seen footage and interviews, this series tells the definitive story of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones’ impact on NFL history.

Titans: The Rise of Wall Street: Season 1

August 20th

Fisk: Season 3

Rivers of Fate (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a teen is kidnapped by a sex trafficking ring, a river pirate and a fierce mother embark on separate quests to find her — until their paths cross.

August 21st

The 355

Death Inc.: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

When the founder of Torregrosa Funeral Home dies, his scheming right-hand man is poised to take over the business. But the owner’s widow has other plans.

Fall for Me (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Lilli is suspicious of her sister’s new fiance, but when an attractive stranger enters her life, she’s suddenly distracted by the thralls of desire.

Gold Rush Gang (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

At the tail end of World War II, a bandit leader and his crew go up against his sworn enemy and the Japanese army to rob a train full of gold.

Hostage (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

When the British prime minister’s husband is kidnapped and the French president starts receiving threats, both leaders must face an impossible choice.

One Hit Wonder (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

These two singers never had much luck with their careers. Now, they’re risking everything for a chance at stardom — and love.

August 22nd

Abandoned Man (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

After serving time in prison for his brother’s crime, a man warily reunites with family, finding hope and healing in a life-changing bond with his niece.

Long Story Short — NETFLIX SERIES

From the creator of “BoJack Horseman” comes this animated comedy about a family over time, following siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again.

The Truth About Jussie Smollett (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From RAW, the producers of Don’t F**k with Cats and Tinder Swindler, comes The Truth About Jussie Smollett?, a shocking true story of an allegedly fake story that some now say might just be a true story. Featuring interviews with police, lawyers, journalists, investigators who claim to have uncovered new evidence about the case, and with Jussie himself, this compelling documentary invites the audience to decide for themselves who is telling The Truth About Jussie Smollett?

August 27th

Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

When a member of their fantasy football league vanishes on his wedding day, a motley group of friends recount the lead-up to his chaotic bachelor party.

August 28th

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives — NETFLIX FAMILY

Brooklyn and Malibu’s summer plans take a turn for the spooky when the podcast hosts stumble upon a series of beachside mysteries.

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Hoping for a fresh start in Silver Falls, Jackie discovers second chances aren’t guaranteed when unresolved feelings and small-town tensions resurface.

The Thursday Murder Club — NETFLIX FILM

Based on Richard Osman’s international bestselling novel of the same name, THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB follows four irrepressible retirees – Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) – who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is the latest to be produced through the Netflix and Amblin Entertainment partnership.

August 29th

Two Graves (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

When the disappearance of two teen girls shocks a quiet coastal town, a bereft grandmother risks everything to uncover the truth and seek revenge.

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Vulgar, taunting texts blow up the phones of a Michigan teen and her boyfriend. Who’s sending them — and why? This twisty documentary investigates the shocking answer.