Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Coming in August 2025

We’re in the back half of summer and August is officially just around the corner. With just over a week to go before the new month arrives, Netflix has started to let subscribers know which movies and TV shows are on the way. Wednesday morning saw the streaming service release its newsletter for August and there are new additions planned for almost every day next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The August lineup on Netflix is anchored by the return of one of the streamer’s biggest TV hits. Wednesday, the Jenna Ortega-starring Addam’s Family spinoff, will release the first part of its second season on August 6th.

The streaming service is also set to add new seasons of a couple of its acquired hits. The second season of CBS’ Fire Country is arriving on August 1st. 10 days later, Netflix will add the third season of recent smash-hit Sullivan’s Crossing.

August 1st

American Pie

American Pie 2

Anaconda

Clueless

Dazed and Confused

The Departed

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fire Country: Season 2

Groundhog Day

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Megamind

Minions

Pawn Stars: Season 16

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Thirteen

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Wyatt Earp

My Oxford Year — NETFLIX FILM

When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for Oxford University to fulfill a childhood dream, she has her life completely on track until she meets a charming and clever local who profoundly alters both of their lives.

Perfect Match: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Singles from the Netflix Reality Universe and beyond scheme and strategize their way to a lasting love connection in this spicy dating competition.

August 2nd

Beyond the Bar (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A young, rookie lawyer with a strong sense of justice joins a top law firm — navigating the complex legal world under a cold, demanding mentor.

August 5th

Love Life: Seasons 1-2

Titans: The Rise of Hollywood: Season 1

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday — NETFLIX SERIES

Follow college football’s most elite players and coaches in this unfiltered documentary series that goes behind the scenes of the 2024 SEC season.

August 6th

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await.

August 8th

Stolen: Heist of the Century (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Antwerp, 2003. A gang of thieves rob the impenetrable Diamond Center. Who was behind one of the world’s biggest heists — and how did they pull it off?

August 10th

Marry Me

August 11th

Outlander: Season 7 Part 1

Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 3

August 12th

Final Draft (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Twenty-five athletes, most retired, compete to win 30M yen to launch their second career. Can they overcome tough physical and psychological challenges?

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedian Jim Jefferies unleashes his thoughts on tiny mustaches, straight-guy struggles and why acting doesn’t count as a real job.

August 13th

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

A new batch of singles in the UK search for love sight unseen. Who will make it from the pods, to living together, to all the way up the aisle?

Fixed — NETFLIX FILM

After learning he’s getting neutered, a dog has 24 hours to squeeze in one last balls-to-the-wall adventure with the boys in this raunchy adult comedy.

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

A resilient Indian spy must defeat his counterpart across the border in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage their nuclear program.

Songs From the Hole — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Songs from the Hole is an innovative documentary/visual album composed by JJ’88, a musician incarcerated at 15 and serving a life sentence.Told through first-person narration and lyrical journal entries, the film explores his identity and untangles the complex emotions stemming from his crime and the loss of his brother.

Young Millionaires (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Four teen friends in Marseille win the jackpot and see their peaceful lives spiral into chaos — who knew that being young and rich could be a nightmare?

August 14th

In the Mud (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Five women in a ruthless prison forge a unique bond after a near-death experience… until corruption and turf wars threaten to destroy them.

Miss Governor: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

As she tries to shine in politics, Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor must manage her zany family and overcome a boss who’s stuck in the past.

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

The Medicine Seller returns as the Edo harem faces a new crisis, with family feuds, inner turmoil and fiery envy igniting the birth of a raging spirit.

Quantum Leap: Seasons 1-2

August 15th

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (KR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary series reveals the harrowing tales of those who survived Korea’s gloomiest chapters, shedding a light on long-hidden truths.

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser is a three-part documentary series that takes an inside look at the making of the hit reality TV competition, exploring the good, the bad, and the complicated. Featuring interviews with former contestants, trainers, producers, and health professionals, the documentary examines the show’s approach to transformation, the support systems in place, and the unique challenges of filming reality television. The series explores how the experience shaped the lives of those involved with the show long after the cameras stopped rolling and invites viewers to reflect on the balance between entertainment and well-being, and what it truly means to pursue lasting change.

Night Always Comes — NETFLIX FILM

Facing eviction in a city her family can no longer afford, a woman plunges into a desperate and increasingly dangerous all-night search to raise $25,000.

August 16th

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

August 18th

CoComelon Lane: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The CoComelon Lane kids are back, exploring their world and embracing their imaginations on fun field trips to the airport, an apple orchard and more!

Extant: Seasons 1-2

August 19th

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Through never-before-seen footage and interviews, this series tells the definitive story of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones’ impact on NFL history.

Titans: The Rise of Wall Street: Season 1

August 20th

Fisk: Season 3

Rivers of Fate (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a teen is kidnapped by a sex trafficking ring, a river pirate and a fierce mother embark on separate quests to find her — until their paths cross.

August 21st

The 355

Death Inc.: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

When the founder of Torregrosa Funeral Home dies, his scheming right-hand man is poised to take over the business. But the owner’s widow has other plans.

Fall for Me (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Lilli is suspicious of her sister’s new fiance, but when an attractive stranger enters her life, she’s suddenly distracted by the thralls of desire.

Gold Rush Gang (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

At the tail end of World War II, a bandit leader and his crew go up against his sworn enemy and the Japanese army to rob a train full of gold.

Hostage (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

When the British prime minister’s husband is kidnapped and the French president starts receiving threats, both leaders must face an impossible choice.

One Hit Wonder (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

These two singers never had much luck with their careers. Now, they’re risking everything for a chance at stardom — and love.

August 22nd

Abandoned Man (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

After serving time in prison for his brother’s crime, a man warily reunites with family, finding hope and healing in a life-changing bond with his niece.

Long Story Short — NETFLIX SERIES

From the creator of “BoJack Horseman” comes this animated comedy about a family over time, following siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again.

The Truth About Jussie Smollett (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From RAW, the producers of Don’t F**k with Cats and Tinder Swindler, comes The Truth About Jussie Smollett?, a shocking true story of an allegedly fake story that some now say might just be a true story. Featuring interviews with police, lawyers, journalists, investigators who claim to have uncovered new evidence about the case, and with Jussie himself, this compelling documentary invites the audience to decide for themselves who is telling The Truth About Jussie Smollett?

August 27th

Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

When a member of their fantasy football league vanishes on his wedding day, a motley group of friends recount the lead-up to his chaotic bachelor party.

August 28th

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives — NETFLIX FAMILY

Brooklyn and Malibu’s summer plans take a turn for the spooky when the podcast hosts stumble upon a series of beachside mysteries.

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Hoping for a fresh start in Silver Falls, Jackie discovers second chances aren’t guaranteed when unresolved feelings and small-town tensions resurface.

The Thursday Murder Club — NETFLIX FILM

Based on Richard Osman’s international bestselling novel of the same name, THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB follows four irrepressible retirees – Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) – who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is the latest to be produced through the Netflix and Amblin Entertainment partnership.

August 29th

Two Graves (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

When the disappearance of two teen girls shocks a quiet coastal town, a bereft grandmother risks everything to uncover the truth and seek revenge.

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Vulgar, taunting texts blow up the phones of a Michigan teen and her boyfriend. Who’s sending them — and why? This twisty documentary investigates the shocking answer.