Bill & Ted Face the Music Official Poster Released

After the stars and creators of the Bill & Ted franchise have been teasing the release of the third installment for what feels like forever, Bill & Ted Day is finally upon us and we're getting a glimpse at the excellence that is to come. Soon after the clock struck midnight on the West Coast, the official Bill & Ted Twitter account shared the very first poster for the new film Bill & Ted Face the Music, which is set to arrive in theaters this August. Both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back for this new time-travelling adventure, and it looks to be just as wild as the two that came before.

The poster, which you can check out below, features William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan returning to the phone booth time machine that sent them on many adventures in their youth. The duo are preparing for one last Wyld Stallyns rodeo, as only their song can save the universe.

Their destiny is calling. Keanu Reeves and @Winter are BACK in the official poster for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Time to be excellent, dudes. 🎸⚡️ #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTedDay pic.twitter.com/MSZToqIOQZ — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 9, 2020

"Their destiny is calling," reads the tweet. "Keanu Reeves and [Alex Winter] are BACK in the official poster for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Time to be excellent, dudes."

Reeves and Winter reprise their iconic roles for the comedy threequel, and they're joined by the likes of Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Here's the official synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music:

"The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

Are you looking forward to the arrival of Bill & Ted Face the Music? What do you think of the first poster? Let us know in the comments!

