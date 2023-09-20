Bill Burr's Old Dads Gets Trailer From Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for Bill Burr's latest film, his directorial debut Old Dads. The film follows three best friends (Burr, Bobby Cannavale, and Bokeem Woodbine) who become fathers late in life and find themselves dealing with a world that is very much different than the one they grew up in, putting them at odds with preschool principals, millennial CEOs and, according to the film's description, "anything created after 1987." The film also stars Katie Aselton, Jackie Tohn, Reign Edwards, and Rachael Harris and is set to hit Netflix on October 20th. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Old Dads was co-written, directed, and produced by Burr. Documentary filmmaker Ben Tischler co-wrote the screenplay with Burr and also produced. Monica Levinson, Bill Block, and Mike Bertolina also served as producers on the film with Miramax, All Things Comedy, and All of Us Productions.

"I'm very excited to start shooting Old Dads. This comedy is based on my own and my co-writer, Ben Tishler's, lives. Miramax has been awesome to work with and I think people are really going to like this movie," said of the film in a statement last year.

Old Dads is Burr's directorial debut. Burr is well known for his stand-up comedy career as well as his appearances on numerous television shows, including Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian in which he played Migs Mayfield.

"I went to Mike Binder's birthday party and Jon [Favreau] was there," Burr said previously of how he got his Star Wars: The Mandalorian role. "He said, 'Hey, we're writing this thing and we kind of have you in mind, you wanna do it?' And I was like 'well, I don't know Jon. I've teased Star Wars people a lot.' And he goes, 'I know I listen to the podcast; I think it would be funny if you got in on it.'"

Burr told a version of the same story while appearing on an episode of The Rich Eisen Show, revealing that Favreau had to convince him to take the job.

"I've never been a sci-fi [guy]. I like Blade Runner. There was a movie that Sam Rockwell did called Moon. I was never into the Star Wars thing, by the time I saw it I was too old, Ewoks and stuff. I wanted to see Fast Times At Ridgemont High, so I missed the boat," Burr explained at the time. "I ran into Jon somewhere, hanging with Mike Binder. I should start giving that guy a commission. [Jon Favreau says to Bill] 'I'm doing this Star Wars thing do you want to do something?' and I'm like 'I don't know, I'm kind of always making fun of it.' And he goes 'I think it would be funny, I think your fans would get a kick out of the fact you're in it.' And I went in there and they're shooting it like a Spaghetti Western and I was like immediately so psyched to be a part of it."

Old Dads debuts on Netflix October 20th.