Troll Sequel in the Works at Netflix

The most popular non-English language original film in Netflix's history is finally getting the sequel treatment. Troll, the Norwegian film from Tomb Raider director Roar Uthaug, arrived on the streaming service last December and quickly became a major hit around the globe. To this day, it stands as Netflix's most-watched non-English movie, topping other popular films like The Platform and Blood Red Sky. It's been nearly a year since Troll debuted, but Netflix is finally giving the highly anticipated sequel the green light.

According to Variety, Netflix has ordered Troll 2, with Uthaug returning to direct once again. Also returning for the sequel is writer Espen Aukan, as well as producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud. There aren't any firm details about the sequel just yet, but there are plans in place to begin filming in 2024.

"Making Troll was a lifelong dream come true, and the reception our Norwegian movie has received around the world has been unbelievable," Uthaug told Variety. Horn and Sinkerud added that Troll 2 will be "again spinning on a Norwegian fairy tale figure, played, directed and produced by Norwegians."

Troll received a whopping 103 million views in its first 91 days, per Netflix's reported viewership. It also appeared in the Top 10 in a total of 93 countries. Troll's debut numbers were enough to break Netflix's non-English film records in 2022, and no movie since has been able to top it.

What Is Netflix's Troll?

If you haven't seen Troll, now is as good a time as any to change that. The film stars Marie Wilmann in the lead role, an archeologist who gets roped into helping the government figure out what is behind several strange occurrences. Obviously, it turns out to be the Troll. The film also stars Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen and Gard Eidsvold.

Troll is the first feature film from Roar Uthaug since he rebooted the Tomb Raider film franchise with Alicia Vikander back in 2018. The Wave was released three years prior to that in 2015. He also directed the films Escape, Magic Silver, and Cold Prey.

Here's the official Troll logline from Netflix:

"Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?"

Are you excited to see Netflix's Troll finally get a sequel? Let us know in the comments!