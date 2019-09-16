Bill Burr Reveals How Jon Favreau Convinced Him to Join Star Wars: The Mandalorian

D23 Expo took place at the end of last month and revealed tons of information about the upcoming Disney+ shows, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian. While the show is already premiering in a couple of months, casting updates keep coming in, including the addition of comedian Bill Burr. According to HN Entertainment, Burr was recently a guest on The Rich Eisen Show and discussed how The Mandalorian‘s creator, Jon Favreau, convinced him to join the series.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say. I was in the trailer, you can see the back of my bald head for a half a second,” Burr explained with a laugh.

“I’ve never been a sci-fi [guy]. I like Blade Runner. There was a movie that Sam Rockwell did called Moon. I was never into the Star Wars thing, by the time I saw it I was too old, Ewoks and stuff. I wanted to see Fast Times At Ridgemont High, so I missed the boat,” he added.

“I ran into Jon somewhere, hanging with Mike Binder. I should start giving that guy a commission. [Jon Favreau says to Bill] ‘I’m doing this Star Wars thing do you want to do something?’ and I’m like ‘I don’t know, I’m kind of always making fun of it’. And he goes ‘I think it would be funny, I think your fans would get a kick out of the fact you’re in it’.”

“And I went in there and they’re shooting it like a Spaghetti Western and I was like immediately so psyched to be apart of it. You gotta see the trailer,” Burr shared.

In addition to the casting news, a trailer for The Mandalorian was also released during D23.

The series stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach on the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ on November 12th.