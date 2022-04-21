Bill Murray Reportedly Accused of "Inappropriate Behavior" on Being Mortal Set

✖

News came last night that production on the upcoming Searchlight Productions film Being Mortal had suspended production and halted filming. The exact nature as to why the film had been shut down was unclear with news pointing toward an investigation of an on-set complaint, now Deadline brings word that the complaint was one filed against star and comedian Bill Murray. Though the trade does not have specifics about what occurred or the nature of the complaint, they report that it was due to "inappropriate behavior." Searchlight wouldn't comment on that matter due to the investigation being ongoing but it's unclear what occurred and what Murray's involvement will be moving forward.

Last night brought the vague news that filming had been suspended on the movie, which also stars comedian Aziz Ansari, who is also writing, directing, and producing the feature. Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer are also attached to the film's cast. The only other details offered by the trade with regard to the complaint is that Ansari, himself the previous subject of controversial allegations, is not involved in the complaint and that he remains in talks with the studio about the next steps for the film. Being Mortal had previously been scheduled for a 2023 debut, it's unclear when production may resume and if that will effect the release.

In the letter to cast and crew announcing the suspension, Searchlight wrote: "Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you've put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share."

Based on the book by Atul Gawande, Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End is a non-fiction title that explores end-of-life and hospice care. It's unclear how the book has been adapted into a feature film but the movie was previously scheduled to be released in 2023. The sudden halt in shooting makes its release plans uncertain as well. The book was previously adapted into an episode of PBS Frontline where it was nominated for an Emmy award.

