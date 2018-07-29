Netflix Supports Aziz Ansari's Return to ‘Master of None’ for Season 3 After Misconduct Allegation

Netflix would "be happy" if Aziz Ansari wanted to make another season of Master of None, despite a sexual misconduct allegation against the comedian.

"We certainly have given some thought to it it," Cindy Holland, Netflix's chief of original content, told the media at the Television Critics Association press tour Sunday, reports Variety. "We certainly would be happy to make another season of Master of None with Aziz."

In January, a 23-year-old Brookyln photographer, identified as Grace, came forward to Babe.net, claiming Ansari behaved inappropriately during a date in 2017.

Grace claimed Ansari rushed to have sex with her after their date. He performed oral sex on her, then she briefly did the same for him. Afterwards, he continued making her feel pressured into having sex, but she told him she felt uncomfortable. During an Uber ride home, she cried and told friends about the incident.

"I cried the whole ride home," Grace told Babe.net. "At that point I felt violated. That last hour was so out of my hand."

Ansari later confirmed he went on a date with the woman and did not realize until afterwards that he made her feel uncomfortable. However, he said the sexual activity was "completely consensual."

"The next day, I got a text from her saying that although 'it may have seemed okay,' upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said," Ansari said in a statement. "I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue."

Since releasing a statement on the Babe.net report, Ansari has not made a public comment. His Parks and Recreation co-star Adam Scott told Vulture Ansari was "doing great."

"I'll say this: Aziz is doing great. He's a great, lovely guy," Scott said.

HLN's Ashleigh Banfield and comedian Joel McHale also voiced their support for Ansari.

Netflix never removed Master of None, but the streamer did pull his 2012 stand-up special. Parks and Recreation and Ansari's 2013 and 2015 specials remain available.

The second season of Master of None debuted in May 2017, more than a year after the first season. Ansari won a Golden Globe, as well as two Emmys for the series. The comedian co-created the series with Alan Yang and stars, alongside Yang, Eric Wareheim and Lena Waithe. In the series, Ansari starred as a 30-year-old actor in New York.

Photo Credit: Netflix