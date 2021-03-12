Bill Pullman, Independence Day Trend Online After President Biden's Address

President Joe Biden took the airwaves on Thursday evening to make big announcements about COVID-19 vaccine rollout in America, and he reminded a lot of people of another famous president, albeit a fictional one. The President emphasized the importance of vaccine availability nationwide, noting that if things go according to schedule that families could begin to have small gatherings together without worry by Independence Day. Citing the July Fourth holiday by that name, along with his tone and delivery, got a lot of people thinking about Bill Pullman's famous speech as President Whitmore from Roland Emmerich's 1996 disaster film. We've collected some of the best tweets about it below!

As you may recall, the iconic sci-fi movie has many memorable moments but Pullman's speech where he specifically says "Today, we celebrate our Independence Day" remains the most popular. Speaking in a previous interview about the movie, Pullman revealed that his performance in the speech is the reason that the film ended up being titled "Independence Day" in the end!

"We shot that at night, of course, because it’s dark and not on a soundstage or anything," Pullman previously said to Cinema Blend. "It was really late, and it got moved into the schedule early, because Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich were in contention right then with Fox about the title. I think it was gonna be Doomsday. It’s what Fox wanted, and it was a title that was typical of the time [for a] disaster movie. They really wanted Independence Day, so we had to make the speech really good. And then they cut it together, and a couple of nights later, Dean came to my trailer, and he said, ‘Do you wanna see it’? … So he popped in the VHS, he showed me the cut of the speech, and I went ‘Holy Mother, they have got to name this movie Independence Day’. And they did."

If you can't wait until July, Independence Day is now streaming on HBO Max.