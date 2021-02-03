Star Wars: C-3PO Actor Anthony Daniels Gets COVID Vaccine and Encourages Others to Join Him

✖

Anthony Daniels, best known for playing C-3PO in the nine main Star Wars movies and various spinoff projects since 1977, has been vaccinated against COVID-19, joining the growing list of celebrities to make their vaccination a potential teachable moment for fans and asking those who can, to follow his lead. There are numerous COVID-19 vaccines on the market at this point, most of which have an efficacy rate of about 90% in early testing. Between misinformation spread online and a not-insignificant number of people who distrust vaccines more generally, though, there is a good deal of anecdotal evidence that not everyone is being vaccinated against the pandemic.

Daniels, who has embraced his Star Wars character more than almost any other actor, appeared with a gold face mask and a note telling fans that while droids can't get COVID-19, humans can. He also thanked Britain's National Health Service for administering his vaccine.

You can see his Instagram post below.

During a recent conversation about the Star Wars Holiday Special, Daniels said that he didn't see himself ever retiring from the Star Wars franchise -- particularly now that advances in digital technology mean that playing C-3PO isn't likely to require him to get into a suit of armor ever again.

"No, I'm never going to retire," Daniels said back in November. "They're going to have to throw me out the door...Life is not over, the films, may be taking a back seat for 3PO, for a very very long time, I would think. But there's all sorts of other media, particularly now with digital formats, that I'm so happy, and grateful and proud to be part of."

Besides playing C-3PO, Daniels has a long and distinguished career on stage and screen. Fans likely would recognize him from the classic, animated Lord of the Rings (he voiced Legolas) or for a recurring role on Prime Suspect with Helen Mirren.

Since the vaccines are only widely available to older people, or people with pre-existing conditions, so far in most areas, some celebrities who fall into those categories are taking the position that they need to be walking, talking public service announcements for a program to get back to work by increasing vaccinations and helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. Other celebrities to share their vaccinations experiences include Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellan, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.