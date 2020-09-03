Bill & Ted Face the Music Cast Make Delightful Appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show

✖

There have been few things as delightful as the Bill & Ted Face the Music press tour these last couple of weeks. The movie his select theaters and VOD last Friday, and the film has brought a whole lot of joy to fans of the original movies. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have been doing a lot of fun interviews ranging from talking about their iconic lines to posting a sweet message to fans. Yesterday, they were joined by Erinn Hayes, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Jayma Mays during a video chat with Kelly Clarkson. The interview resulted in some adorable clips, including Reeves saying some excellent lines.

The first clip shared by The Kelly Clarkson Show features the cast attempting to say "be excellent to each other" all at the same time. They fail miserably, but it's super cute. You can check out that clip below:

The next clip is the best eight seconds you'll ever watch:

Another clip shows Winter explaining the history of how the long-awaited threequel got made:

Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the now middle-aged BFFs as they set out on a new adventure after a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends in an attempt to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is now available to watch On Demand and in select theaters.

