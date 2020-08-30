Bill & Ted Face the Music: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Explain How the Movie Got Made

✖

Things are pretty bleak in the world right now, but one shining light this week has been Bill & Ted Face the Music, the long-awaited third installment to the Bill & Ted franchise. The movie currently has a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty great for a comedy threequel. ComicBook.com's own Russ Burlingame gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "a most triumphant time." The film's stars, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, have been doing a lot of fun press for the movie this week ranging from talking about their iconic lines to posting a sweet message to fans. In a recent interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz, the stars talked about how the movie came to be.

The stars revealed they never thought the movie would happen until the writers brought it up at a "casual dinner." "Keanu and I thought it was an undeniable good idea," Winter explained. Reeves explained that the writers collaborated with them, saying the characters belonged to him and Winter, too. "It was really a gift and an honor," he added. They went on to discuss how the news of the movie broke ten years ago and how the fan's reaction helped "reinvigorate" the idea. "It was not an easy film to get made," Winter explained. "The Bill and Ted movies are never easy to get made. This was a case of fan support growing ad growing and growing, year by year." You can watch the full interview in the tweet below:

There’s so little joy out there now but this chat with @Winter & Keanu Reeves made me very happy. Be excellent to yourself and see BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC! pic.twitter.com/KA3mvdTnME — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) August 30, 2020

Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the now middle-aged BFFs as they set out on a new adventure after a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends in an attempt to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. Between questions about time travel rules and tributes to the late, great George Carlin, the first trailer had a lot of fun stuff to unpack.

In addition to Reeves and Winter, Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted's daughters. The movie also features Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is now available to watch On Demand and in select theaters.

