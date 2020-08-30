Bill and Ted 3: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Explain the Meaning of "Be Excellent to Each Other"

✖

This weekend saw the highly-anticipated release of Bill and Ted Face the Music, which means we've gotten some excellent glimpses at Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Since Friday, the stars posted a sweet message to fans in honor of the movie's release. They also took part in a watch party and answered fan questions. In a recent video shared by Rotten Tomatoes, Reeves and Winter talk the meaning behind some of Bill and Ted's most famous sayings.

“Can’t be one without the other,” Winter says of “be excellent to each other” and “party on.” “I think the sentiment of it is really just 'be the best person/human you can be,' and if you do that, then you can party on, you know?” Reeves explains. “You’re going to be safe, you’re going to be supported, you’re going to get the gift of giving, you’re going to get the gift of receiving, the gift of sharing. We’re just some humans on a rock in space, and it’s kind of nice to promote that idea.” You can watch the full video in the tweet below:

"Be the best person you can be, and if you can do that, then you can party on."#BillAndTed3's Keanu Reeves and Alex @Winter define what it means to "Be excellent to each other." pic.twitter.com/HUn1AmWSWr — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 29, 2020

Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the now middle-aged BFFs as they set out on a new adventure after a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends in an attempt to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. Between questions about time travel rules and tributes to the late, great George Carlin, the first trailer had a lot of fun stuff to unpack.

In addition to Reeves and Winter, Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted's daughters. The movie also features Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is now available to watch On Demand and in select theaters.

