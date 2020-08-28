Bill & Ted Face the Music Twitter Watch Party Announced

✖

Party on, dudes, because Bill & Ted Face the Music is finally available to watch On Demand or in select theaters! In case you missed it, franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter recorded a special message to the fans in honor of today's release, and that's not all! Winter will be joining co-writer Ed Solomon on Twitter tonight for a watch party of the new movie. You can check out Orion Pictures' description of the online event below:

"Join Alex Winter & co-writer Ed Solomon tonight as they host a most excellent #BillAndTed3WatchParty on Twitter joined by additional cast members, where fans can interact, ask questions, and experience the new film with the amazing cast and crew. Hit play on Friday, August 28 @ 6 PM PT, and follow along on Twitter!" Sounds like an excellent time!

The long-awaited threequel opened today to some pretty good reviews. The movie currently has an 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is super impressive for a comedy follow-up that was 29 years in the making. ComicBook.com's own Russ Burlingame gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "a most triumphant time."

Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the now middle-aged BFFs as they set out on a new adventure after a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends in an attempt to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. Between questions about time travel rules and tributes to the late, great George Carlin, the first trailer had a lot of fun stuff to unpack.

In addition to Reeves and Winter, Bill & Ted Face the Music will also star Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted's daughters. The movie is also set to feature Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Will you be taking part in the Bill & Ted 3 watch party on Twitter tonight? Tell us in the comments!

Bill & Ted Face the Music is now available to watch On Demand and in select theaters.

