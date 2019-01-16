‘Bird Box’ Star Sarah Paulson Refuses to Reveal What Her Character Saw

The cast of Bird Box is electing to keep details of the film’s mysterious creature a secret from the audience.

Spoilers for Bird Box follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix’s hit film captivated a massive audience over the holiday season as Sandra Bullock’s Mallory lead two young kids through a terrifying, post-apocalyptic setting. In the Bird Box world, any sane human who opened their eyes for too long in outdoor settings would see a creature which would immediately prompt the character to kill themselves by any means necessary. The creature was never shown in the film and, now, actress Sarah Paulson is electing to keep its details to herself.

“Oh, that’s something I’m not going to share,” Paulson told BloodyDisgusting. “I mean, it’s sort of the magic of moviemaking.” The magic goes further, as well. On the set of the film, Paulson did not actually have any object, creature, or otherwise to look at for her character’s final moments. “I will tell you I was looking at nothing,” she said.

While no one seems to be touching on what the creature does to the characters when they see it, Bullock has previously commented on what it looked like. “It was a green man with a horrific baby face,” Bird Box’s Mallory actress Sandra Bullock explained to BloodyDisgusting. “It was snake-like, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to see it when it first happens. Just bring it into the room. We’ll shoot the scene.’ I turn and he’s like this [growling at me.] It’s making me laugh. It was just a long fat baby.” Of course, the sequence Bullock is referring to was ultimately cut from the film, so whether or not this description holds up to canon can be debated.

In fact, Bird Box director Susanne Bier was originally planning to show the creature in her film but elected to keep it out as a means to both preserve the mystery and also avoid losing the audience with its appearance.

How do you imagine the creature from Bird Box to look or act? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter, @BrandonDavisBD!

Bird Box is streaming now on Netflix.