Multiple Sources Reporting the Same Professor X Casting Pick Ahead of Major Marvel Event Next Week

The cast for Marvel Studios’ upcoming X-Men reboot is starting to round into shape. As Sadie Sink makes her debut as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Samara Weaving has signed on to play Emma Frost and Kit Connor is the new Cyclops. Of course, there are still several key roles to be filled — and no shortage of rumors concerning them. One of the more prevalent bits of speculation claims that Bill Skarsgård will portray Charles Xavier. Nothing has been confirmed on that front yet, but based on the latest update, this is the outcome that’s becoming more and more likely, and it won’t be much longer until all is revealed.

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On X, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld said he was “joining the chorus” by relaying that he’s “also hearing Skarsgård as Xavier.” According to him, an official casting announcement will be made during the D23 Expo next week.

Joining the chorus, as I am also hearing Skarsgard as Xavier. We will all find out who made Final Cut at D23. — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) August 7, 2026

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s X-Men Should Take Center Stage at D23

For those not in the know, the D23 Expo is a biennial pop culture convention where Disney’s subsidiaries tease upcoming projects. After Marvel Studios was mum on anything regarding X-Men during their Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year, it was widely believed they’d use D23 to spotlight the mutants. Unveiling the highly anticipated X-Men cast at Comic-Con would have made a huge splash, but Marvel had a lot to cover in Hall H last month. Not only did they show exclusive Avengers: Doomsday footage, they also announced Ghost Rider starring Ryan Gosling and David Jonsson as the new Black Panther. The absence of X-Men confirmations came as a disappointment to some, but it makes sense for Marvel to split up announcements like this.

With confirmations for Ghost Rider and Black Panther 3 out of the way, Marvel can dedicate most (or all) of its presentation at D23 to X-Men. While not official, it’s expected the MCU’s post-Secret Wars era will be the Mutant Saga, meaning the X-Men will be an integral part of the franchise over the next decade. Assuming the rumors about X-Men casting announcements at D23 are true, Marvel planned this out so that the new generation of X-Men do not have to share the spotlight with any other projects (except maybe Avengers: Doomsday, which is only four months away). Kevin Feige will be able to go in-depth on X-Men in a way he couldn’t have at Comic-Con, setting the characters up to be the faces of the MCU’s future.

If Skarsgård is indeed Charles Xavier, it will continue the trend of Marvel skewing younger for their X-Men cast. The actor is 35 years old. As a point of comparison, Patrick Stewart was 60 when the original X-Men movie was released in 2000. Skarsgård is in the same age range as James McAvoy in X-Men: First Class. When McAvoy made his debut as Charles Xavier, he was 32 years old. What’s interesting is that First Class is very much an origin story, revolving around Charles meeting Erik Lehnsherr and forming his school. Plot details about the MCU’s X-Men movie are being kept under wraps for the time being, but based on contextual clues (Jean seems to be heading towards Westchester at the end of Brand New Day), Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters could already be established — meaning a youngish Xavier will be attempting to guide even younger mutants when he probably has a few things to figure out himself. It’ll be interesting to see how X-Men handles Xavier’s dynamic with his students.

Should X-Men be the centerpiece of Marvel’s D23 showcase, hopefully fans will also learn the film’s release date. We know Ghost Rider and Black Panther 3 are set for 2028, with the latter securing a lucrative December premiere. Marvel Studios has one more date set aside in 2028, and everyone is expecting that will be where X-Men is slotted. If the MCU is really going to forge ahead with the Mutant Saga, it would make sense for X-Men to be one of their first movies after Secret Wars.