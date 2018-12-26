‘Bird Box’ Drawings Reveals One Interpretation Of What Creatures Look Like

Bird Box has fans begging for answers regarding the look of its terrifying monster but one scene in the film offered the only clue about what it might look like.

Spoilers for Netflix’s Bird Box movie follow. Major spoilers!

While the monster, demon, spirit, or whatever it is which prompted people to immediately commit suicide in Bird Box was never explicitly shown on screen, one moment offered the closest thing to a look at the creature. When Gary infiltrated the house which Mallory and others were surviving in, he emptied his bag to reveal a slew of drawings, presumably of the monster. Gary was one of the “crazies” which were able to look at the monster and not commit suicide, forcing others to open their eyes and see how “beautiful” it is.

Having seen the monster, a possibly possessed Gary did his best to sketch it out on pages which were laid out on the house’s coffee table before everything fell apart.

The creature may have appeared differently for everyone, though. One woman early in the film claimed to have seen her late mother. Later in the movie, Sandra Bullock’s Mallory heard the voices of her dead friends calling out to her, encouraging her to open her eyes. It’s possible the creature took the form of people’s memories, darkest fears, or anything, really.

A wider shot of Gary’s work proves that the monster may not have had only one look or identity. An ensemble of photos depicting the demonic creature were laid out by the dozen.

Though the final cut of Bird Box did not reveal the monster, there was almost a version of the film which included a look at it.

“There was a time when one of the producers was like, ‘No, you have to see something at some point’ and forced me to write essentially a nightmare sequence where [Sandra Bullock’s] Malorie experiences one in that house,” screenwriter Eric Heisserer explained to BloodyDisgusting.

So, what exactly did the monster look like, then? “It was a green man with a horrific baby face,” Bullock explained. “It was snake-like, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to see it when it first happens. Just bring it into the room. We’ll shoot the scene.’ I turn and he’s like this [growling at me.] It’s making me laugh. It was just a long fat baby.”

However, director Susanne Bier elected to cut the monster because it could “easily” become “funny” which was certainly not the goal of her post-apocalyptic thriller.

Bird Box is now available to stream on Netflix.