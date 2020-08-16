Lovecraft Country's Jurnee Smollett and Misha Green Would Love to Reteam for a Black Canary Project

✖

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) made its debut in theaters earlier this year, introducing audiences to Jurnee Smollett's portrayal of Dinah Lance / Black Canary. Even though a Birds of Prey sequel has yet to officially be announced, a lot of fans want to see Smollett return to the role of Black Canary sooner than later. Lately, fans have been campaigning for Misha Green, who has worked with Smollett on both WGN's Underground and HBO's new series Lovecraft Country, to be involved with Black Canary's next onscreen appearance. In a recent interview with Variety, both Smollett and Green were asked if they would want to reunite on some sort of Black Canary project, and it sounds like both were definitely on board the idea.

“It’s no secret how much I love Black Canary. It’s a dream, character and was a dream to play her,” Smollett explained. “If [the] dynamics fell in the right way, I would absolutely do it in a heartbeat, and Lord knows, I follow Misha wherever she leads me.”

“I mean, you can’t help but imagine it a little bit… like, ‘What would I do with a Black Canary show?’” Green added. “It’d be exciting, I know that.”

As Green revealed, the pair's offscreen partnership has actually had an unexpected tie to Black Canary, as Green would often play as the character when the two played the Injustice 2 video game.

“And I just would just do the ‘canary scream’ to win all the time, which would frustrate [Jurnee],” Green explained. “So, it was like, ‘It’s kind of kismet and funny that you’re now Black Canary because I was using that character to beat you with this game.’”

While the recent fan campaign has been for Smollett and Green to work on a Black Canary HBO Max series, the character's nearly-eighty-year history in the DC Comics universe - and her prominence in teams such as the Justice League - certainly justify another film appearance (or maybe even a solo film).

