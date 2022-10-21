Black Adam Cast Gush Over Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate

Black Adam is the next DCEU film bound for theatres, and it's set to have a star-studded cast. In addition to Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock in the titular role, the movie will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson. Recently, Johnson shared a new poster of Brosnan in the role, and a new trailer event for the movie featured the cast praising the James Bond alum.

"He is legendary. Pierce Brosnan is everything you want him to be and more. And would show up to set and be like, 'Sarah,' he'd go, 'Love. Love, pass the salt. Love," Shahi shared. "He threw a big, what holiday was it? Labor, I don't know, 4th of July? Was that what it was? One of those summer holidays? I had my kids with us when we were filming, and he was so allowing of these three little assholes to come up to him. And my twins were putting their hands all throughout his hair, were farting on him, doing things. And Pierce loved it, was just wonderful. I mean, I'm telling you, I can't say enough good things about that man. He's incredible. Incredible."

Mohammed Amer added, "He's one of those, it's one of those people that you just absolutely look forward to when you find out you'll be working with him. The first scene that he started off within the movie, it happened to be a scene together. I was so excited I forgot to look at my sides."

Hodge continued, "Say it like this, I think Pierce was the last person that, I think, we all found out about in casting. Because I remember getting down to Atlanta, talking to Jaume. I'm like, 'All right, so who's Dr. Fate?' He's like, 'We're talking to somebody.' 'All right, cool. But who is he?' You trying to run through how many actors... and then they finally let us know. They're like, 'It's Pierce Brosnan.' You're like, 'Oh man.'" He added, "He really is just, I mean, salt of the earth. Really, the best. The Best. And the thing is, he was excited about this too. Equally excited, if not more excited."

"The thing I remember most candidly is a conversation we had when we got on the ship. You all saw a ship. In the trailers, it's there," Hodge added. "But we got on the ship and I was just looking at everything. I'm looking at this brother and he's just, 'Oh, look at this. This is cool. This is cool.' And I'm like, 'Bro, you are 007.' And I was talking to him about how to maintain the joy because I'm like, 'You've been through so much and you're still excited. How do you do that?' Because I want to be able to maintain that and not get jaded through the process. So we had a great conversation about wonderment and being able to keep your joy and maintaining just your sense [of gratitude]. And he's just that gracious kind of brother. So honestly, I mean, we can do 50 of these with Pierce."

In a recent interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), Brosnan spoke about the character being the "elder" of the DC characters, and called Nelson's relationship to the ancient helmet of Nabu "almost like a drug addiction."

"I am the elder of the group," Brosnan explained. "I'm assured he's one of the oldest characters in the pantheon of comic-book characters. He's an archaeologist." He added, "He has powers to foresee the future and raise the dead, and teleport while wearing a gold helmet ... Absolutely, yes [the helmet is essential]. It's a blessing and a curse. It's almost like a drug addiction in some respects. It takes a lot of energy to wear the helmet. It was a very beautifully designed outfit and helmet, which I'm quite fond of. Jaume Collet-Serra is very inclusive in the collaboration. He was wonderful in the sense that he would send me designs of the helmet, so I could participate in the look of it."

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 21st.