Black Adam: Pierce Brosnan Calls Doctor Fate's Power a Curse and a Blessing

The next DCEU movie is Black Adam, which will be hitting theatres next month. The highly-anticipated film was helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Orphan, Jungle Cruise) and will star Dwayne Johnson in the titular role. The new movie will also feature James Bond alum, Pierce Brosnan, as Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson. We've seen cool posters of Brosnan in the movie and his co-stars have had nothing but praise for the iconic actor. Brosnan recently broke down some of his most famous characters in a video for GQ and talked a bit about Doctor Fate in Black Adam.

"It's a massive character," Brosnan teased. "It's never been portrayed on film before. It's 40 years old in the making. Jaume, the director, allowed us to have those quiet moments." He adds that Doctor Fate and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) are "friends throughout many incarnations of life." He explained, "It's about friendship. It's about love and respect for another man in his situation, and you have the power."

"Doctor Fate has the helmet of Nabu, which is a curse and a blessing because he is shackled to the power of the helmet. It's an addiction. It's a curse. It all sounds a lot of frufru when you talk about it like that," he added with a laugh. "But it's stuff that you have to lend your heart to."

In a recent interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), Brosnan spoke about being the "elder" of the DC characters, and called Nelson's relationship to the ancient helmet of Nabu "almost like a drug addiction."

"I am the elder of the group," Brosnan explained. "I'm assured he's one of the oldest characters in the pantheon of comic-book characters. He's an archaeologist." He added, "He has powers to foresee the future and raise the dead, and teleport while wearing a gold helmet ... Absolutely, yes [the helmet is essential]. It's a blessing and a curse. It's almost like a drug addiction in some respects. It takes a lot of energy to wear the helmet. It was a very beautifully designed outfit and helmet, which I'm quite fond of. Jaume Collet-Serra is very inclusive in the collaboration. He was wonderful in the sense that he would send me designs of the helmet, so I could participate in the look of it."

Black Adam will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 21st.