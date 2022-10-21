Black Adam: Pierce Brosnan Reveals Why He Played Doctor Fate

Pierce Brosnan is no strange to big movies. After all, this is the guy who last played James Bond before Daniel Craig took over the role and stars in those beloved Mamma Mia movies. Still, the storied career of Brosnan had never included a role in a super franchise through 40 years of acting... until now. Brosnan becomes Doctor Fate of the DC's Justice Society of America with the upcoming release of Black Adam, a film where he stars alongside Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, and Quintessa Swindell. The actor spoke to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, explaining what enticed him about the role enough to finally join a comic book super hero saga.

"There's two characters in one, really," Brosnan said. "You have Kent Nelson, and you have Doctor Fate, and he's one of the oldest characters in the pantheon of DC comics, and he's the most powerful sorcerer. So, there was all of that history and then there was just the joy of being asked to be part of the DC comic book world. And then Jaume Collet-Serra, his work, the work of the ensemble, of the cast, of Dwayne, it just seemed like a good fit. It read well, and it was a joy to play."

As much as it seems Brosnan enjoyed himself playing Doctor Fate, the cast around him enjoyed working by his side. Aldis Hodge, sat beside Brosnan in the interview featured above, is one of several cast members who expressed their appreciation for Brosnan setting the tone on set, leading with kindness and charisma.

"It's good to be loved and it's a two-way street, brother, two-way street," Brosnan declared. "I feel a deep kinship and friendship with these folks and I wish only the best for each and every one of them and great success for the film. We became friends. We were in Atlanta, Georgia which is a beautiful place to work in and Collet and Dwayne created a wonderful arena stage for us to feel safe on. And, you know, it was captivating when you read the text and you think, 'How they gonna do that?' And then you step onto a stage and I watched Aldis fly. You know, the first day of shooting this man is flying in with two bad guys under his arms. To see Dwayne come onto the set and this monolithic, heroic, beautiful dude, you know whose dream it was to make this film and to be part of it. So it was a celebration and it was a kinship."

Are you excited to see Brosnan as Doctor Fate? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter! Black Adam opens in theaters on October 21.