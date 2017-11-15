Dwayne Johnson Wants Black Adam vs. Justice League, Suicide Squad, and Joker: "They All Cross Paths"

Even before Black Adam hits theaters on October 21st, star and producer Dwayne Johnson is envisioning a crossover that would shake up the DC Universe — and the Multiverse. Johnson already announced his intent to pit his anti-hero super-man Teth Adam against Superman (Henry Cavill), a showdown that might soon become a reality with a long-in-the-works Man of Steel 2 in development at Warner Bros. After throwing down with the Justice Society — superheroes Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) — Johnson is setting his sights on the DC Universe at large.

"The fans will always guide you where you need to go. That's the new era I talk about in the DC Universe. And in the DC Universe — they haven't always listened to fans in the past, but things are different," Johnson told EstoEs COMBO. "In Black Adam, things are different. So that's why we can introduce the JSA. That's why in Black Adam, Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Flash — they all co-exist in our world."

"Black Adam's not over here, and Joker's over here, and you know, Justice League is over here," Johnson said. "In our world, they all exist."

Standalones like Todd Phillips' Joker and Matt Reeves' The Batman exist in their separate corners of the DC Universe, outside of the DC Extended Universe home to such superheroes as Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), and Flash (Ezra Miller). But as Johnson sees it, they co-exist within the wider DC Multiverse — and nothing is off the table.

"Ideally, in my mind — it's a little crazy — they all cross paths. Because the fans want that. And there's a good, creative way that we could figure that out, they all cross paths," Johnson said, singling out Black Adam versus Superman as a fight "that would make for a great collision one day."

He added: "So Black Adam colliding with all of these characters in the DC Universe, we come to the table with that open mind. If you said to me, 'Suicide Squad?' I say, 'Yes.' 'Justice League?' I say, 'Yes.' You name them, open up the book. Everything."

Johnson's ambitions even extend to Marvel Studios and Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe: the superstar actor and producer is "optimistic" about a future DC vs. Marvel crossover on the big screen.

"Just my nature is optimistic. And especially when it comes to creative. Especially when it comes to movies," Johnson recently told Total Film. "And especially when it comes to the pantheon of DC superheroes and supervillains. Across the street, we have the pantheon of superheroes and supervillains of Marvel. To me, they can not only exist, but they should, in my mind, cross paths one day."

Black Adam is in theaters Friday. Upcoming DC Films include Shazam! Fury of the Gods (March 17th, 2023), The Flash (June 23, 2023), Blue Beetle (August 18th, 2023), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 25, 2023), Joker: Folie à Deux (October 4th, 2024), Wonder Woman 3 (TBA), and The Batman 2 (TBA).