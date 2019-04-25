Marvel vs DC Movie: Dwayne Johnson "Optimistic" About Potential Crossover

Ahead of his debut as Black Adam, a part he's been linked to for over a decade, Dwayne The Rock Johnson is already looking ahead, and he might be looking so far ahead that he's considering the improbable. Talk of Marvel vs. DC is frequent in fandom circles and has happened a few times within printed comic books, but the potential for anything in live-action seems unlikely, or is it? Speaking in an interview with Total Film, the potential of a big screen crossover between the House of Ideas and their Distinguished Competition was brought up, and Johnson says he remains optimistic about the chances.

"I am optimistic," Johnson told the outlet. "Just my nature is optimistic. And especially when it comes to creative. Especially when it comes to movies. And especially when it comes to the pantheon of DC superheroes and supervillains. Across the street, we have the pantheon of superheroes and supervillains of Marvel. To me, they can not only exist, but they should, in my mind, cross paths one day."

To his credit, it seems like almsot everyone involved with making both Marvel and DC movies is somewhat optimistic that it's something that could occur at some point. In the head of Marvel Kevin Feige wouldn't rule it out. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis in a previous interview, the Marvel Studios producer's answer about the theoretical crossover was: "Well, look, my standard answer to things are 'never say never.' I never thought we'd get this far."

James Gunn, who dabbles in making both Marvel AND DC content, has also said he's considered the prospect of a crossover, and even brought it up with the powers that be at each of the studios. "I've casually talked to the powers-that-be at both Marvel & DC about it," Gunn said on Twitter last year. "I would love for it to happen. I don't think it's likely, but I don't think it's an impossibility either. THAT SAID, just constantly seeing crossovers & mashups is less enchanting to me than a strong story."

"The idea of being able to bring Marvel and DC together in a movie, that would be really fun for me," the filmmaker added when appearing on Jakes Takes last year. "And, I know it's exciting for even the heads of Marvel and DC to think about, Kevin Feige over at Marvel and Tobey Emmerich over at Warner Bros... It's something we all like to dream about, whether we can ever get through the barrage, the Berlin Wall of lawyers we would need to get through to ever make something like that happen, I don't know. But, it would be a blast."

Perhaps all of those lawyers will face the People's Eyebrow in a boardroom one day, leading to Black Adam vs. Thor on the big screen. Plus once Avengers: Secret Wars has been released, what's stopping this from fitting directly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's plans?