Dwayne Johnson Plans to Make Black Adam vs. Superman Movie

Dwayne Johnson is planning to make that Black Adam vs Superman movie. It's no secret that Warner Bros. DC has been looking for a way to reinvigorate the character after the last few years. When Variety asked about the prospect of sharing the screen with The Man of Steel, Johnson said, "Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man." That's a ringing endorsement of the idea from the man himself. Henry Cavill has long been championed as the actor who should play the iconic hero in any attempt to rebrand. Numerous reports have alluded to speculation that Superman could show up in Black Adam. But, nothing has been confirmed by the studio yet. A lot of fans were expecting Cavill to pop up at San Diego Comic-Con. That didn't happen, but this declaration from The Rock will only ratchet up hype surrounding Black Adam before it hits theaters.

"I have been listening and I've been wanting to address fans for years… I've been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, 'Hey, we hear you,'" Johnson continued. "So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at. And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let's build out."

"I have been saying for some time, there's a new era in the DC Universe that's about to begin," Johnson explained. "And what I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It's not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was… you know, Black Adam. Two years ago the world had no idea who he was. We did, but not the rest of the masses out there. What I really meant by, 'This is a new era in the DC Universe,' is listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want."

Comicbook.com managed to get direct comment from the WWE icon at San Diego Comic-Con when the question of Cavill returning came up.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," Johnson exclusively told ComicBook. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation, with respect to the other Supermans of the past."

"Every time I see him, we have some tequila, and I say, 'This guy is Superman,'" Johnson claimed. "My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

