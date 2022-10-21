Black Adam vs. Superman Will Be More Than Just "One Fight"

All signs are pointing towards a big screen clash between Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and Henry Cavill's Superman. While the official marketing for Black Adam hasn't mentioned a return for Cavill's Superman, Johnson has talked very openly about the character making some kind of appearance. The goal is to tell a story with the two characters, but that eventual project will be about a lot more than just a physical showdown.

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia recently spoke to CinemaBlend about the new DC movie, as well as the potential future for Johnson and Cavill on-screen. According to Garcia, there are layers of story they want to tell.

"It's never been about a one off or just about a fight," Garcia said. "No, it's about so much more than that. We really want to craft a long-form of storytelling and show that these two characters exist in the same universe and are going to have to deal with each other often, either on the same or opposite sides. Hopefully they're going to clash at some point, but it's not just about a 'one fight' situation. That was never our dream. That does not reward the fans. Fans want to feel a journey between these guys knowing that these guys exist in the same universe."

Henry Cavill's Superman Future

Warner Bros. and DC want more Cavill Superman projects in the future, but nothing is in the works quite yet. Garcia was adamant that the team behind Black Adam is working hard to get Superman back to the screen, especially as a part of Black Adam's journey.

"I'm not sure what's going on in that regard. He wanted to come back, we wanted him to come back, and we wanted to make sure that we were able to establish that (his) character exists in the same universe as Black Adam," said Garcia. "We have large ambitions for things we'd like to do, however all of these items are still in the works so I am unable to provide exact updates. But just know that we are fighting for it."

Black Adam arrives in theaters this Friday. Will you be heading out to see it on the big screen? Let us know in the comments!