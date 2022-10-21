Black Adam vs. Superman: Dwayne Johnson Teases a Longer Wait, Larger World

It seems like everyone is expecting to see Superman show up in Black Adam and Dwayne Johnson is not exactly trying to steer anyone away from such expectations in the rounds of press and late night talk show appearances he has been a part of ahead of the film's release. Johnson, the man who at San Diego Comic-Con referred to Henry Cavill as, "the Superman of our generation," seems to be all set to share the screen with Superman as his DC Comics character debuting in theaters later this month. However, the years-long hype also seems to be something the wrestler turned actor is ready to build further.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at the world premiere of Black Adam in New York on Wednesday, Johnson was asked directly if the next Black Adam movie will be a showdown between Teth-Adam and Superman. "I don't know," Johnson said. "I don't know. I think the question is, 'Should it be the showdown?' And I don't know if thats the way to go."

Clues to the future as it pertains to these two characters might be laid out within the Black Adam movie. "When fans watch Black Adam and they see the end and they really pay attention, as I know they will, as you know they will, too," Johnson started, "They pay attention to the words that were said, they pay attention to the nuance of the looks... We'll let that lead us...We can't go there right away."

Having been attached to the role of Black Adam for more than a decade, it should come as no surprise when Johnson added, "I wanted it years ago!" Finally, the actor and producer will be getting his shot at the DC Comics movie universe and he has big ideas for it. "Now, we've gotten to a great place where we've delivered for the audience. When I say, 'We're listening to the audience,' they knew, we mean it. When we say, 'We're building out the DC Universe,' we mean it. This is what we mean. When we say, 'Welcome home,' you know who I'm talking about."

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia also spoke to ComicBook.com at the film's black carpet event. "We have big ambitions for what we wanna do," Garcia admitted. "Whatever we wanna do, it's not just about a one-off. It's a much longer journey and something where the fans can really get invested in these characters and have good time."

It was no easy road to landing in the Black Adam movie which is hitting theaters later this month. Johnson, in an earlier interview with ComicBook.com, recalled, "fighting," for the movie. "I've been pushing hard for this thing," Johnson explained. "And it's a little easier for studios, and I get it and I understand the economics of it... 'Well, this thing makes money. Batman, Superman, Batman versus Superman, Justice League, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman, Aquaman 2...I feel really confident in the new leadership that's in here now at Warner Brothers and actively looking now for... We're going to land on some leadership on the DC side, too. So, this idea that I've been saying for about a year now, about, 'Hey, this is a new era in the DC universe.' It's a new era there. It's a new era in Black Adam. You saw the end of Black Adam. That's a new era too as well, that we're bringing in. So, I feel good."

Are you excited to see Black Adam? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter! Black Adam hits theaters on October 21.