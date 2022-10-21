Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson Speaks Out on Possible Superman Showdown in Future DC Film (Exclusive)

Updates surrounding the future of the DC film universe have ebbed and flowed quite a lot amid the past few years, as new characters and new behind-the-scenes creators have brought the publisher's various heroes and villains to life onscreen. Later this month, that will include the ensemble of Black Adam, which is anchored by Dwayne Johnson's performance as the titular antihero. In the pages of DC's comics, Black Adam has gone toe-to-toe with a number of key characters — including Clark Kent / Superman, which has left fans incredibly eager to see Johnson and Henry Cavill's iterations of the characters share the screen. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at Black Adam's red carpet premiere, Johnson played coy about the circumstances of a potential Black Adam and Superman crossover, and teased that the film itself will del

"I don't know. I don't know," Johnson revealed. "I think the question is, should it be the showdown? I don't know if that's the way to go. And when fans watch Black Adam and they see the end, and they really pay attention, as I know they will... as they pay attention to the words that were said, they pay attention to the nuance of the looks. We'll let that lead us."

"We can't go right there right away." Johnson added. "Now we've gotten to a great place where we've delivered for the audience. And when I say 'we're listening to the audience,' they know we mean it. And when we say, 'we're building up the DC Universe,' we mean it. This is what we mean. And when we say, 'welcome home,' you know who I'm talking about."

Will Henry Cavill's Superman appear in Black Adam?

While it has yet to be confirmed that Cavill is returning as the Man of Steel in Black Adam, Johnson has been incredibly vocal about the possibility for the many years that the film has been in development. While speaking to ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, Johnson hinted that Cavill's take on the character from Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and both iterations of Justice League is "the Superman of our generation."

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," Johnson said at the time. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

What is Black Adam about?

In Black Adam, after nearly five thousand years of imprisonment, Black Adam, an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq, is unleashed into modern times. His brute tactics and way of justice attract the attention of the Justice Society of America, who tries to stop his rampage, teach him how to be a hero more than a villain, and must team up to stop a force more powerful than Adam himself.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui are also among the film's cast.

Do you hope Henry Cavill's Superman appears in Black Adam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.