Black Adam's DC FanDome Concept Art Could Tease a Tie to Eclipso

DC FanDome has come and gone, and the virtual event has given DC Comics fans quite a lot to process. Among these were the first initial details surrounding Black Adam, the upcoming film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. During a brief panel for the film, Johnson confirmed the film's roster of the Justice Society of America, while also showcasing a lot of concept art of himself in the Black Adam costume. One particular piece of concept art has piqued fans' interests, as it could tie to an unexpected part of the DC Comics cosmic canon. The photo, which you can check out below, shows Johnson's Black Adam next to a purple floating gemstone, which certainly seemed to look like the Heart of Darkness.

(Photo: DC)

In the comics, the Heart of Darkness is an ancient stone harvested from Apokolips, which was used to destroy the enemies of Darkseid. The diamond was then bonded with Eclipso, and allowed his essence to be transferred to the host of Bruce Gordon. It later bonded to Jean Loring during the events of Infinite Crisis, before Bruce Gordon reunited with it in the Countdown to Mystery arc.

It remains to be seen whether or not this photo means Eclipso could appear in Black Adam, but the possibility of it being the Heart of Darkness definitely would strengthen the lore of the big-screen DC universe. It also wouldn't be the first tease of Eclipso coming into live-action just within the last month, as the Season 1 finale of Stargirl mentioned the villain by name earlier this month.

Black Adam will also star Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, with Hawkman, Cyclone, and Doctor Fate also expected to make appearances.

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero," Johnson previously said. "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way."

