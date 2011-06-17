Black Adam Star Wants Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern in Atom Smasher Spinoff Movie

DC's Black Adam movie is opening a new door for the DC Movie Universe – but where that door will lead is a question that many fans want to be answered. Spoiler leaks about Black Adam have already given fans at least one big idea about what the DCEU franchise has planned next – but one cast member of the film has something more out-of-the-box on his wish list: a team-up with Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern!

Black Adam star Noah Centineo sat down to talk with Cinepop about what he would like to see happen with his DC character Atom Smasher – specifically what other DC characters he would like to see featured in an Atom Smasher movie. Centineo had one clear choice locked and loaded:

"That's a nice question. I want Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern," he said.

While modern comic book movie fans know Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool (who will next join Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), the actor's first big shot at superhero stardom was in DC and Warner Bros.' Green Lantern movie in 2011. That film (from Casino Royale director Martin Campbell) was famously plagued with production troubles getting the many CGI shots of the Green Lantern character and Corps to look right – and even the film was finished and polished it was still a mess of a story and poor adaptation of DC lore. Warner Bros.' hopes of sparking an entire DC movie universe off of Green Lantern had to be revised into the plans that became the DC "Snyderverse" era of film (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, Justice League, Wonder Woman).

Needless to say, Ryan Reynolds has since left all attachments to his Green Lantern role behind – as fast as he possibly could. Even in the era of comic book movie franchises bringing back all kinds of former stars in "Multiverse" stunt cameos, Ryan Reynolds' return as Green Lantern has seemed like one of the furthest things from possibly happening.

In fact, last year Ryan Reynolds reflected on his role as Green Lantern, and the irony of how his lowest moment onscreen led to his best life offscreen with wife (and Green Lantern co-star) Blake Lively:

"I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern," Reynolds said. "And we were friends and buddies and then, about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date, but we were dating separate people...We hung out and kind of, you know, we always kind of kept in touch but sort of casually. And then next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston. So I was like, 'I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and rode together and then I was just begging her to sleep with me."

Ryan Reynolds also marked off a major life milestone last year: finally making himself watch Green Lantern for St. Patrick's Day: "Excited to see the Snyder Cut," Reynolds wrote in a Twitter post. "But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin – tonight at 6pm EST I'll do something I've never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay".

The actor seemed to take his bad film in good stride, but getting him to suit back up as Green Lantern would probably take a miracle that even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson couldn't pull off.

Black Adam will be in theaters this Friday.