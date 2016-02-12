Ryan Reynolds Says Hugh Jackmen "Feud" is Because X-Men Star is "One of the Best Guys" He Knows

✖

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's "feud" has been a very public thing for quite awhile, with the pair going back and forth at each other through social media and Reynolds making many gags at Jackman's expense in the Deadpool movies. Though a friendly banter, Reynolds revealed in a new interview the root of this public back and forth between he and the Oscar nominee, saying that it all stems from how he just wants to be like Hugh Jackman. Reynolds appeared on the latest episode of the Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett (H/T Cinema Blend) where he only sung the praises of the Les Mis star.

REYNOLDS: You know Hugh Jackman is...I really shouldn’t say this, but he... he makes kindness look like murder. I mean he really is just the nicest guy you’d ever meet. And it drives me nuts sometimes. BATEMAN: However... REYNOLDS: No, there’s no but, unfortunately. He really is the real deal. BATEMAN: You’re questioning the sincerity of his kindness. REYNOLDS: No, it’s just infuriating because I wanna-- ARNETT: Because it’s so real. BATEMAN: I got it. REYNOLDS: No I want to possess the sense of well-being that Hugh Jackman possesses. BATEMAN: And it turns into anger for you. REYNOLDS: I wanna understand that to some degree, so we sometimes hate and lash out at the things we cannot understand....So I tend to hate and lash out at Hugh, and he reciprocates of course because he’s nothing if not a sportsman. And that’s kind of it. But in reality, he’s like my life sherpa. He’s one of the best guys I know.

It is worth noting that despite the "feud" between the two, it has taken more of a friendly and optimistic turn in recent days, starting with Reynolds' making a post on his struggles with anxiety. Jackman responded with an incredibly supportive message.

"One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip," Reynolds wrote. "And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety. I know I'm not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry, and over-everything, please know you're not alone. We don't talk enough about mental health and don't do enough to destigmatize talking about it. But, as with this post, better late than never, I hope..."

"Mate - your honesty is not only brave but, I’m positive will help countless others who struggle with anxiety too. Good on you!," Jackman replied.