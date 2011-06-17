Ryan Reynolds Calls Green Lantern "The Darkest Crease In The Anus Of The Universe"

✖

Ryan Reynolds has gone out of his way in the decade since Green Lantern was released to make sure the world knows that he knows it's not the best movie. A gag in Deadpool 2 saw him (as Deadpool) go back in time and shoot himself while reading the script for the DC Comics adaptation, preventing him from appearing in the movie (one of many jokes about his involvement in the movie in the X-Men spinoff). Now Reynolds is back with another joke about the movie, recounting how he and co-star turned wife Blake Lively got together. Speaking with the SmartLess pocast (H/T Yahoo!), Reynolds didn't mince words about the movie.

"I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern," Reynolds told hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. "And we were friends and buddies and then, about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date, but we were dating separate people...We hung out and kind of, you know, we always kind of kept in touch but sort of casually. And then next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston. So I was like, 'I’ll ride with you.' We got on the train and rode together and then I was just begging her to sleep with me."

Reynolds went on to describe their relationship as being "like out of a fairy tale" and said their ten-year time together was "like 45 years in Hollywood terms."

Lively and Reynolds have maintained a playful public banter between each other. Whether it's funny Valentine's Day shenanigans, jokes about their birthdays, or Lively making Deadpool quips, there's no shortage of fun when it comes to the couple.

Reynolds and Lively first began dating in October of 2011, and were married a little under a year later on September 9, 2012. The duo has since gone on to have three daughters together -- James, Inez, and Betty.

"We were such good friends for so long and we both got to know each other as friends so when we were both single, we were still trying to find each other's [perfect date]," Lively said in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly. "'Oh, who would be good for you?' We'd sit around being like, 'Oh jeez, do you know anyone?' And it didn't click for, I mean, a good year and a half. Like, 'Oh hey, wait, hold on. We could date!'"