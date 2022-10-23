Batman/Spawn Full-Color Todd McFarlane Variant Cover Revealed (Exclusive)

Todd McFarlane's Batman/Spawn crossover comic, Batman/Spawn #1, is set to arrive in December and will reunite McFarlane and Greg Capullo on the one-shot which will see the two dark heroes unwillingly pit against each other by a sinister foe. It's an event that fans have been waiting nearly two decades for. But now, fans have something else to get excited about. ComicBook.com has the exclusive reveal of the full-color McFarlane variant cover for Batman/Spawn #1. The reveal of the full-color version of the cover comes after McFarlane revealed the black and white version to us on Saturday with this new full-color version offering rich new details to the cover. The colorist on the piece is FCO Plascencia who has an extensive history doing work on Batman as well as is the current colorist for Image's King Spawn series.

The upcoming Batman/Spawn #1 was confirmed at SDCC this year, and after it was announced Todd McFarlane offered a major prediction for how successful the book would be, proclaiming it would be the best-selling comic of the century. "I'll go on record, it will easily be the biggest selling book of this year," McFarlane told with IGN. "I think we can get it so it will be the biggest owned book of this century in our industry period, period. The reason I say that is last year King Spawn #1 came out, I expanded my line, and without Batman and without Greg Capullo we sold a half a million copies. You give me Greg Capullo, the preeminent Batman artist and he's the best Spawn artist because he did 80 issues with me, and you give me Batman, why can't I double that number?"

(Photo: Todd McFarlane/DC)

McFarlane also previously shared a Batman/Spawn #1 variant cover drawn by Jim Lee with inks by Scott Williams and colors by Alex Sinclair. You can check out the art for that cover for yourself here.

"It was 100% challenging because the two characters do share a lot of visual similarities and they are both driven by a core need to exact justice, so the mission was – how can I compare and contrast in a single cover who these characters are?" Lee told IGN about drawing the two comic book heroes together. "So, with Spawn, I went with a slimmer, more athletic build where the cape was a living extension of this powers. And with Batman, I chose a squared-off, thicker, old-school boxer physique. Hunched over with coiled muscles, this Batman reacts with lightning speed to any threat and his cape is more of a camouflage element-a way for Batman to blend into the deepest of shadows."

When Does Batman/Spawn Come Out?

Batman/Spawn #1 is scheduled for release on December 13 by DC Comics. The company is also rereleasing Batman/Spawn: War Devil in just a few weeks on November 15. The new issue will be 48 pages long and available at most comic shops, online, and Barnes & Noble.