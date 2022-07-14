Black Adam and Stranger Things Stars Cast in New Romantic Heist Movie

The upcoming heist movie Marmalade has cast some fan-favorite actors. On Wednesday, reports revealed that Aldis Hodge, Joe Keery, and Camila Morrone have all been cast in Marmalade, providing the first formal announcement of the film's existence. Marmalade will serve as the directoral debut of Legion and Wedding Crashers actor Keir O'Donnell, who also wrote the script. The project reportedly already wrapped production earlier this month in Minnesota, but does not currently have a release date. Marmalade reportedly follows a naive small-town man as he narrates the colorful tale of a romantic bank heist to his cunning cellmate.

Marmalade is produced by Tea Shop Productions' James Harris and Mark Lane with Sarah Gabriel and Marc Goldberg under the Signature Films banner, and in association with Jason Shapiro, Silver Lining Entertainment.

Keery is best known for portraying Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, and also appearing in Free Guy. Morrone's work includes the upcoming adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six, as well as Mickey and the Bear. Hodge's work includes Underground and One Night in Miami, as well as portraying Carter Hall / Hawkman in DC's upcoming Black Adam movie.

"When [Dwayne] said, 'Welcome to Black Adam,' it was literally like what I imagined winning the lottery to feel like," Hodge said in a previous interview. "I had been very, very much looking forward to being a part of any kind of superhero universe. I didn't care what it was for such a long time just because I had been such a fan. I grew up on graphic novels. I got into the business so I could earn money to buy Batman toys, you know? But as far as my pursuit of this kind of vehicle — for no particular character, but just any foot in the door — it had been many years. It was like 13 to 15 years of constantly going up to bat and getting told no.... So it really was a validation of those last few years of pursuit, hustle, and preparation. And for me, it was a real moment of disbelief."

"As a fan, a comic book fan, and a superhero fan, I love Hawkman's nature," Hodge continued. "He's an absolute warrior. He is a savage, and a savage for the best reason. He's well-intentioned. But the thing that I love about him so much and that I connect to personally is his understanding and love of trying to get history right. It comes down to the cerebral part of it. He's a professor, and because he lives so many lives, he understands; he was there. He is history. And when it comes to certain things in textbooks, he wants to get it right."

