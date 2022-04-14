Black Adam: Hawkman Star Aldis Hodge Reacts to Tie-In Comic News

The DC Extended Universe is about to get some new heroes later this year, when Black Adam makes its debut in theaters. Among the film’s ensemble will be Carter Hall / Hawkman, who will be portrayed by Underground and The Invisible Man star Aldis Hodge, and will be one of several members of the Justice Society of America introduced in the film. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the canon of the Black Adam movie is set to be explored in a Black Adam — Justice Society Secret Files series, which will include a number of one-shots about the film’s characters. The debut issue will begin with a story about Hodge’s Hawkman, and the actor recently took to Instagram to celebrate the news. In a post, which you can check out below, Hodge said that “as a kid who grew up on comics and graphic novels, and then grew into an adult that still collects them, [he] can’t even begin to express how cool this is,” while also shouting out writer Cavan Scott and artist Norm Rapmund.

According to the solicitation for the Secret Files story, “Long ago, Hawkman was the leader of the Justice Society, but what is he now? Still a hero, or another relic in a museum? Everything changes when he finds himself haunted by not only the past, but also the vengeful spirit of a wayward thief. Will this Gentleman Ghost be the death of Hawkman or will he deliver a warning from beyond the grave? The road to Black Adam begins here.”

“When [Dwayne] said, ‘Welcome to Black Adam,’ it was literally like what I imagined winning the lottery to feel like,” Hodge said in a previous interview. “I had been very, very much looking forward to being a part of any kind of superhero universe. I didn’t care what it was for such a long time just because I had been such a fan. I grew up on graphic novels. I got into the business so I could earn money to buy Batman toys, you know? But as far as my pursuit of this kind of vehicle — for no particular character, but just any foot in the door — it had been many years. It was like 13 to 15 years of constantly going up to bat and getting told no…. So it really was a validation of those last few years of pursuit, hustle, and preparation. And for me, it was a real moment of disbelief.”

“As a fan, a comic book fan, and a superhero fan, I love Hawkman’s nature,” Hodge continued. “He’s an absolute warrior. He is a savage, and a savage for the best reason. He’s well-intentioned. But the thing that I love about him so much and that I connect to personally is his understanding and love of trying to get history right. It comes down to the cerebral part of it. He’s a professor, and because he lives so many lives, he understands; he was there. He is history. And when it comes to certain things in textbooks, he wants to get it right.”

Black Adam is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on October 21st. Black Adam — The Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1 will be released wherever comic books are sold on July 5th.