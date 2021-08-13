Stranger Things: Joe Keery Is Confident In Show's Ending (Exclusive)

✖

Earlier today came the first glimpse of Stranger Things season four with Netflix confirming that the series will be back in 2022. There's also been chatter about spin-offs and the series coming to an end from the producers, but now one of the cast members has opened up about the conclusion of it all too. Speaking in an interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis for Free Guy, series star Joe Keery revealed that he's heard details about where the story is headed in Hawkins, and though he doesn't know where it's headed he has faith in the Duffer brothers to stick the landing.

"You know I really can't say anything, but I don't also really know what the end game is," Keery said. "I've gotten little bits and pieces, but me and the brothers have spoken about specific ideas that would be really cool for the character. So, once it all does come to a close, I have faith in those two guys and Shawn (Levy), as well, that they will do it right." Keery also opened up about working with Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy on Free Guy, noting that their time on the Netflix original series made collaborating on this project even easier.

"I will say I was very nervous to do this movie just because you're working with massive talent," Keery added. "I mean, every single person that was in this movie, I was a fan of, and kind of anxious. And just like anybody else would be, you meet these people that you've seen their work. But the other side of the coin is that everybody was so amazing and nice and collaborative on set. And that, I don't think that happens every time, so I'm feeling pretty lucky. But I do think that a lot of that has to do with the vibe that Sean creates. He creates a really, really just comfortable, comfortable vibe on set."

Levy recently told Collider that there is "an end in sight" for Stranger Things, adding:

"I have the end in sight. The [Duffer] brothers have the end in sight. There is a plan and that too will be shared not quite as soon as a sense of when Season 4 is coming out, but soon enough. I can say this. No, one's making it up as we go along and there is an endgame, if you will."

Look for Stranger Things to return in 2022 with season four.