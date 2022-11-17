Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fans have noticed one change to Namor's costume from filming shots and they're not too happy about it. On Twitter, @belovasoup pointed out that his crotch area had been edited to make the area less pronounced. Of course, this being the Internet, that caused quite a stir. Now, let's put aside there's been plenty of thirst for Tenoch Huerta's antagonist online. One quick browse of Twitter itself shows you just how far fans are willing to go to express their desire for more of the Sub-Mariner whenever he pops up. But, more moments like this pop up on social media than ever and the standards team over at Disney/Marvel Studios have drawn their line in the sand. Check out the post for yourself!

In a sit-down with Variety, it's clear that Huerta understands the weight of his role in the film. "It's important for people to see themselves in the movies in this way," the actor explained. "It was made with a lot of respect for the Mesoamerican culture, especially Mayan culture. It's the roots of almost everybody in Latin America. We have indigenous roots, Black roots, we have a few white roots, but it's fantastic to be here and represent this kind of movie and I think Wakanda is the bet place to make it."

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HC — soup ☆ ☻ !! loves libras (real) (@belovasoup) November 15, 2022

Do you think they should have left Namor alone? Let us know down in the comments!