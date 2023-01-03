Angela Bassett's Son Apologizes After Posting TikTok Prank Telling Parents Michael B. Jordan Died

Angela Bassett's son is apologizing after posting one of those TikTok pranks about Michael B. Jordan dying. Slater Vance shared his apology on Instagram after getting some very real backlash for his choices in that moment. Of course, he respects the Creed star immensely and just wanted to get in on a viral trend. But, with everything that's happened around the Black Panther franchise in the last few years, maybe that wasn't the best selection. After all, his mother must have been very affected by the loss of Chadwick Boseman after his secret cancer diagnosis. The original video, which has been deleted off Instagram, didn't show Bassett's reaction. However, fans all agree that maybe this joke was in a bit of poor taste. The 27-year-old was quick to apologize once he realized his mistake and you can see his full comments right here.

"I would sincerely like to apologize to Michael B. Jordan's entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine," Vance said in his video apology. "Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don't wish any bad ramifications of this of my actions upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash."

Angela Bassett’s son, Slater Vance, has issued an apology to Michael B. Jordan and more in new TikTok. pic.twitter.com/asGfzLw5dj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2023

Bassett's Reaction To That Massive Moment in Wakanda Forever

The Queen Ramonda actress put on one of the MCU's finest performances in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Speaking to IndieWire, the choice for her character's big climactic stand against Namor featuring her ultimate sacrifice was something that had to be discussed a lot before filming.

"I objected," Bassett shared. "Yeah, I was like, 'Ryan [Coogler], what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.' ... He was like, 'Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn't really have to mean that.'"

The star also said that she felt better about the decision after considering all the characters who fell victim to "The Snap" in Avengers: Endgame. In the Marvel Universe, the door is always open for a return. "All kinds of crazy things happen," Bassett opined.

Here's the synopsis for the massive Black Panther sequel: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli."

